 Volume 13, Issue 54  |  July 6, 2021

The Ranch announces removal 070621

The Ranch announces removal of all single-use plastic amenity bottles

As the stewards of an incredible natural landscape, The Ranch at Laguna Beach continues to pioneer sustainability efforts by introducing new environmentally friendly guest room amenities. 

The resort has added a variety of sustainable bathroom care products, completing its mission of removing all single-use plastic amenity bottles and eliminating 23,184 bottles from the landfill each year. 

Creekside One Bedroom/Bathroom

The new guest room additions include:

 --MALIN+GOETZ, a natural skincare line specializing in sustainable packaging featuring recyclable high-density polyethylene plastic. Guest rooms provide refillable bottles of haircare, body wash, hand soap, and lotion. All products are sustainably formulated and cruelty-free. The partnership comes from La Bottega, a Forbes Travel Guide approved supplier for bath and body collections. 

--Biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified forests. The brushes are finished in a vegan-friendly wax and feature high quality dental-grade bristles, free of harmful dyes and no plastic.

--Huppy toothpaste tablets, an oral care company providing all-natural, plastic-free toothpaste designed to better the planet. The product includes zero waste packaging, non-toxic ingredients sourced from nature, and subscription refill pouches.

Sustainability sets the foundation for this boutique coastal ranch, as it leverages a variety of innovative and practical measures to reduce its carbon footprint and create a positive environmental impact. 

In addition to sustainable bathroom care products, the property recycles glass bottles into sand for its golf course bunkers, swapped plastic key cards for biodegradable bamboo room keys, operates a half-acre biodynamic farm and compost program, and irrigates with reclaimed water – saving 20 million gallons annually. 

As of last year, the resort has positioned itself as a founding member of Beyond Green, a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges exemplifying sustainable leadership.

For more information on sustainability efforts at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/ranch/sustainability.

For more information or to inquire about a booking, contact (949) 499-2271 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

