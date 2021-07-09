NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association 070821

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association unveils its 15th Annual “Less is More” exhibit at Forest & Ocean Gallery

By Marrie Stone

There is an undeniable urgency when painting outdoors – nature’s so grand, the canvas so small. It takes the human mind with all its grand abilities and complexities to sort through the overwhelming visual feast set before it and recreate on canvas the essential components of such beauty and wonder. –Jan Blencowe

The 15th annual “Less is More” juried art show of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) happens this week at Forest & Ocean Gallery. Thirty-three works of art by 24 artists were accepted into this year’s show. All the pieces are small – measuring no more than 12” x 12”, and a few as small as 6” x 6” – proving the creative power behind small works.

Laguna Plein gallery 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

“Less is More” is on display at Forest & Ocean Gallery through July 18th

“Artists are given the opportunity to express how, at times, a smaller painting has the ability to be more compelling than possibly a larger painting,” says Rosemary Swimm, Executive Director of LPAPA. 

En plein air is a French term relating to painting in outdoor daylight. “Artists usually try to do it early morning or late afternoon because of the shadows,” says Anthony Salvo, a LPAPA signature member and exhibitor in the Festival of Arts. “It’s generally a two- to three-hour stint of painting because once the shadows change, you’ve lost your light.” Artists often take a photo of the scene before they begin to capture the mood they’re trying to recreate and may return the next day if the lighting conditions can be replicated, but paintings are often rendered in just one or two sessions.

Any medium can be used, whether it’s oils, acrylics, or watercolor (and occasionally even pencil). The 2021 “Less is More” show features a nice variety of all three. While the subject matter often focuses on landscapes, artists can render any theme. This year’s audience will be treated to several of Laguna and Corona del Mar’s classic coastlines, as well as Newport’s Back Bay. In addition, there are a handful of still-life portraits featuring wildlife and lemons, women in repose, a motorcycle, and even a piccolo. 

Laguna Plein sleeping woman

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Dana Point artist Kelley Mogilka’s 12” x 12” oil painting “Daydream”

History of Plein Air in Laguna

While painting outdoors has been practiced for hundreds of years using watercolor and pencil, the use of oils outside a studio wasn’t perfected until the early 1840s (given the lack of sufficient containers to keep paint pliable). Plein air painters arrived in Laguna as early as 1886, drawn to the unique light that casts across our coastal community. 

Laguna Plein Obermeyer

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Laguna Beach artist Michael Obermeyer’s 9” x 12” oil painting “Laguna Twilight” (Obermeyer’s work is also on display at the Festival of Arts this summer)

Laguna’s original plein air painters founded the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918, attracting a number of notable artists and establishing the town as a significant artists’ colony. As their permanent collection grew in the early 20th century, the Association opened its first gallery in 1918, moving to a larger location in 1929 that eventually became the site of the Laguna Art Museum. LPAPA sprung out of this artistic tradition in 1996, with a mission to preserve the 19th century practice of plein air painting in California, educate existing artists on the techniques, and expose future generations to the form. 

LPAPA’s Laguna roots spread wide

In addition to featuring a number of California artists in the “Less is More” show, the exhibit also includes work from Pennsylvania, Iowa, Nevada, Colorado, and British Columbia.

Although founded in Laguna, LPAPA’s membership draws artists from across the world. “We have members in Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, England, and Spain,” says Swimm. “We started in Laguna, our roots are in Laguna, our heart is in Laguna, but our membership is worldwide.” 

The association’s membership now hovers close to 700 artists, making it one of the most well-known organizations in the country. And it’s those artists that LPAPA aims to protect. 

Laguna Plein motorcycle

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Pennsylvania artist Dan Graziano’s 10” x 8” oil painting “Chopper”

Putting artists first

Proceeds from this year’s auction will go to supporting artists more than ever before. Given the events of this past year, and the disproportionate impact on the arts, LPAPA was mindful of its mission to protect its members. “The important thing was for artists to be able to survive,” says Swimm. “We’re taking a smaller percentage this year, offering the pieces at a discount to buyers, but giving the artists their full retail because people need the money to survive. We will continue to do that until we get back to a natural normal.”

Swimm acknowledges the tremendous support the organization has received from artists, the community, and the City of Laguna Beach this past year. “We’ve been fortunate to survive and thrive this past year,” Swimm says. “Our focus was ensuring artists were taken care of, and the organization wouldn’t flounder.”

Laguna Plein gallery 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Marrie Stone

An artist reception and awards ceremony will be held on July 8th at 5 p.m. at Forest & Ocean Gallery

The virtual advantages of COVID

If there were any bright sides to this past year, and the challenges presented by the pandemic, one of them was creating more connected communities in the virtual world. Many organizations that once wrestled with technology not only survived, but thrived, when they went online. LPAPA was no exception. “The virtual element has allowed us to reach so many people across the country, which has been wonderful,” says Swimm. Not only are their auctions now virtual, but LPAPA has done a number of virtual plein air conventions, seminars, and will be participating in the virtual “Pastel Live” conference in August.

Laguna Plein flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of LPAPA

Downey artist Carmen Daugherty’s 7” x 9” watercolor painting “Plein Air Roses”

Auction dates are July 5-11, 2021. Online sales began Monday, July 5th at 10 a.m. and end Sunday, July 11th at 5 p.m. The works will be on display at Forest & Ocean Gallery in Laguna Beach from July 5-18, 2021. 

Join LPAPA for a virtual and physical gallery reception on Thursday, July 8th, 2021, at 5 p.m. Awards will be announced at 5:30 p.m. 

For more information on LPAPA’s membership and events, to view an online catalogue of the show, or RSVP for the gallery reception, visit their website at www.lpapa.org.

Editor’s note: This story is a part of our new Arts Section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.