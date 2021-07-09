NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Green, red, and yellow flags: What they mean

Dennis 5I started keeping daily weather and surf records in the summer of 1958 at the age of ten, turning 11 on August 3 of that year. In the beginning those records were pretty raw, nowhere near as detailed as they became in years that followed. Each day I would measure the air and water temp and what color flag was flying at Main Beach Lifeguard HQ and write it down on a 3 x 5-inch notecard. Pretty basic. Each notecard contained a week’s worth of information. I kept each card in a file box. My dad gave me a barometer for my birthday and taught me how to read it so I would also include the barometric pressure each day after that.

As the summer of 1958 ticked on, I noticed there were quite a few yellow and red flag days that actually outnumbered the green flag days. When the green flags were flying it meant the surf was mellow at around 1-3 ft, so conditions were generally safe for swimming even for novices. If the yellow flag was up, it meant the surf was in the 3-6 ft range with possible rip currents, so only experienced swimmers could go out there. The lifeguards were pretty well-versed when it came to recognizing a not-so-ocean-savvy person in the water. When it was a red flag, the surf was 6-8 ft or bigger with strong currents, so as a rule only the guards were allowed to venture out there.

By summer’s end that year I tallied up the number of green, yellow, and red flag days and saw that it was a very busy summer indeed! There were 14 red flag days, 56 yellow flag days, and only 20 green flag days. Heck, we haven’t had a total of 14 red flag days over the last ten summers! 

I was to learn many years later that in 1958 there was a strong El Nino going on, so that’s why there was so much sunshine that summer and the water was really nice, averaging nearly 73 degrees for the 90-day period. Our local mountain and desert regions saw lots of thunderstorm activity with several of those storms drifting to the west and reaching Laguna while lighting up the skies. We even collected over an inch of rain in August from several of those storms. August is normally our second driest month of the year. Like I said, El Ninos and La Ninas were not even part of the weather vocabulary in those days.

It’s funny because the following summer in 1959, the weather and surf conditions were totally opposite from the previous summer with lots of gloom, minimal sunshine, and lackluster surf with one red flag day, 12 yellow flag days, and 77 green flag days. I was also to learn much later that the summer of 1959 was under the influence of a strong La Nina event which usually happens right on the heels of a strong El Nino, a classic example of the system of checks and balances. 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

