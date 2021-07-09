New State defensible space compliance for residential home sales now in effect

On July 1, 2021, the new requirements for compliance with 2019 Assembly Bill 38 (AB 38) went into effect for residential property sales in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. Approximately 85 percent of the City of Laguna Beach is in this Zone. This is applicable for residential properties with one to four units, and that require a Real Estate Transfer Disclosure Statement. The California Association of Realtors has created a helpful Quick Guide to Defensible Space disclosure requirements.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) will be conducting defensible space inspections based on received requests, beginning today, July 2, 2021. The inspection requirements can be found in the LBFD Policy Memorandum. If significant changes to the site vegetation are necessitated because of the inspection, and the property has a Design Review Board approved landscape plan, then a revised landscape plan must be approved through the City’s Administrative Design Review process prior to commencing with changes to the plantings.

Once a property is verified as meeting the requirements, the LBFD will issue a Letter of Compliance to the property owner. (Note: The City of Laguna Beach did not adopt the area designated as a “High” Fire Hazard Severity Zone (therefore the “High” Zones cannot be inspected by LBFD, only “Very High”). Therefore, no inspections will be conducted in the High Zone and no Letter of Compliance will be issued.)

To assist in determining if a property is in the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, the LBFD has created a downloadable Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map depicting the Zone and all parcels in the City. To search by address or APN, go to the LBFD’s web-based GIF map here.

To simplify the establishment of this new process, the City will be waiving the fees for this service during the first three months. After that, the fee schedule will be revised to include this service, and the fees will need to be paid prior to scheduling an inspection.

Click here to schedule a defensible space inspection through the LBFD webpage. For more information, please contact James Brown, Fire Marshal, at (949) 497-0352 or jdbrown@lagunabeachcity.net.

Laguna Beach Business Club presents Laura Ford as July 15 speaker

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to present its July 15 speaker, Laura Ford, author and founder of the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Ford’s topic of discussion will be: “Working From the Heart: It’s in our Nature.” Her motto is: “We’re not here forever, I should give it a go; if you put your mind to it, you can do it!”

This motto has pushed her to perform stand-up comedy to sold-out crowds at the Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd. This was six weeks after arriving in the U.S. It was also right after Laura learned of the loss of her grandmother the night before the performance. She lost some hair in the grieving process, but she learned that she could do it and make her grandmother proud.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laura Ford to speak at July 15 LBBC meeting

Laura immigrated to the U.S. with her husband on New Year’s Day 2015, arriving in Seattle. They started with a West Coast road trip, driving in an old BMW north to Vancouver Island and then down the coast and into California, settling in L.A. to begin their new life. The pair picked up two homeless Siamese kittens in the process. They have now trained them to use the toilet the same way people do, and the cats are a constant source of entertainment.

Before that time, when Laura was still in the UK, she went to law school on a scholarship and graduated at the age of 21. She did all the regular coursework and chose to specialize in Environmental Law. She motorcycled the Swiss Alps not long after gaining her motorcycle license and has traveled extensively in Europe, living in Greece for a year and later becoming a resident of Italy.

This year, Laura’s first fiction novel, Sounds Like Love, is being published in July and she has recently finalized her second novel. The Laguna Beach Arts Commission supported her writing during COVID with a grant from the Fostering Creativity program sponsored by the Wayne Peterson Fund. Laura’s story “The Heart of Laguna,” a story about the enduring love of the human heart, was published in Stu News Laguna on December 25, 2020.

For Laura, following her heart has led her to getting involved in protection of Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. From her earlier studies in Environmental Law, Laura applied her academic drive for research and her desire for a deeper understanding of our natural world and how to protect it, which has followed her to this point in her life.

Creating Monarch butterfly and pollinator habitat in our towns and cities is paramount in the journey to preserving and protecting the iconic Western Monarch, which overwinters along our California coastline. Creating the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach is an opportunity to engage and connect with our community to create and preserve Monarch habitat in our beautiful town and to create something wonderful that we can all enjoy.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The group’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. The July 15 meeting will be hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome; the non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email info@lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.

Laguna resident Marina Paul publishes first book, Becoming a Superhero

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Marina Paul, who was born and raised in Laguna, has just published her first book – Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others.

The idea for the book started last year in March when she came home due to the pandemic. “There were a lot of events in the world that were overwhelming, and I felt called to do something. I had just closed a difficult chapter of my life. I wanted to honor that chapter and embrace leadership and important issues. I wanted to figure out my next life move and engage in what was going on in the world.”

A true Laguna native, Marina went to Top of the World, Thurston, and Laguna Beach High School. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s degree in Marketing from Georgetown University. In 2020, she transferred back here from a position on the East Coast.

“Becoming a Superhero is centered around woman empowerment,” says Marina. “I interviewed a plethora of some of the world’s most successful women and combined those with my own experiences to deliver a guide for how we can each discover of our unique ‘superpowers’ and use those to help others.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Marina Destinee Paul publishes first book

As a self-proclaimed goofball and natural bundle of energy, Marina Paul never takes herself too seriously. And yet, she worked her way up in the competitive world of collegiate soccer, becoming an All-American, an NCAA College Cup Final Four contestant, and a three-year Team Captain of the Georgetown University women’s Division 1 soccer team. With a life’s worth of team successes, Marina knows firsthand how sisterhood-like bonds can transform lives for the better, on and off the sports field. She carries this unbridled passion for establishing meaningful, deep connections between people of various backgrounds through her career as a management consultant, marketer, and SPRHRA brand owner.

From Olympic Gold Medalist to CEO to Lieutenant Colonel, Marina Paul shares the journeys of highly successful women on their intensely raw, emotional paths to leadership. In Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others, Paul uncovers how women can use their superpowers to champion their lives and inspire the magic in others.

Across a wide range of industries, Marina chose those she interviewed with regard to accessibility. “I interwove famous women with more local heroes. It was people I know and people I respected.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Praise already in for “Becoming a Superhero”

Through the lens of Paul’s own vulnerable life experiences, both in competitive soccer and personally, readers will explore what it means to be deeply human, to lead by example, and to love your people so that, ultimately, everyone is lifted up in a more equitable world.

Praise for Becoming a Superhero:

With words that flow like poetry, Marina Paul weaves her own experiences into a guidebook for the trailblazers that it inspires. Read it and discover the Superhero that was in you all along. –Amber Liao, Author of Still She Raises

I loved being reminded about the Superhero women around us, who are changing the world despite their own individual challenges. This was a great read that showed me that we can all be happy, healthy, and free in the face of difficulties. –Dr. Kristian Edwards, Founder of BLK+GRN

“The greatest thing Iearned from this process is that our limits of what we are capable of only exist within our own minds,” Marina says. “We can choose to succumb to obstacles, or we can take them on as opportunity. Get off the bus filled with negative thoughts and people who bring you down; pull out your beach chair and create the vision you have for yourself. Then go after it.”

Becoming a Superhero: Awaken Your Superpowers and Inspire the Magic in Others is available on Amazon here.

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions.

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wally Ziegler

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors.

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations.

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years!

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Laguna Hackers sponsor 21st Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament

The Laguna Hackers are happy to announce the 21st Annual Bob Margolis Memorial “Come Together” Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Monday, July 19 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The event will include a shotgun start, with 144 golfers, a silent auction, and an awards party.

One of the tournament highlights is the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop which has a grand prize of a Montage Staycation that includes a two-night stay in a one-bedroom ocean view suite, two 60-minute spa treatments, and a $60 daily breakfast credit. This package is valued at $5,500 and you can have a chance to win it for only $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Club’s Canyon and Bluebird sites.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Event Chair Harry Bithell at 20th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament in September 2020

Harry Bithell of Surterre Properties and longtime Laguna Hacker has chaired the tournament for the past 21 years and leads an incredible committee of fellow realtors who meet to play golf every Thursday on golf courses all over Orange County. Over the course of the past 21 years, the committee has raised over $370,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach youth.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email Abby at abbyr@bgclaguna.org, or call Harry at (949) 874-1742.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming back visitors with their June program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a Coastal Geology Tour on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level was once as high as the cliffs. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at the Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at CCSP’s weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, July 13, 20 and 27 at 1 0 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground.) Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Love birds and strolls in the park? Need help identifying the calls and songs? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided Summer Bird Walk on Saturday, July 17 at 8 a.m. on both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and summer migrants on this lovely early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground.) $15 day use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican, and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/. For a trail map, click here.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk and discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. Learn about the biology, ecology and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the

campground). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, July 31 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).

Meet Pet of the Week Barley

Barley is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a neutered 6-year-old sweet flame point Siamese cat. Barley is very affectionate and is known to talk a lot. On his search for a new home, Barley is very adaptable and will do good in any place that fosters love. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Barley adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Barley is a sweet companion to have by your side

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

Gary Shapiro back by popular demand at ECW Summer Concert Series on July 17

On Saturday, July 17, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) kicked off their Summer Concert Series featuring Kayla K and her Black Orchid Trio. The crowd delighted in Kayla’s amazing voice and the Trio’s jazz, rock, and covers of Richie Valens, Janis Joplin, and many others.

The next concert, “A Night of Music with Gary Shapiro,” will be held on the St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace on Saturday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Gary taught advanced math at Laguna Beach High School for 33 years. He might have taught your kids; he might have taught you! He raised money for Grad Night for 29 of those years by holding his sell-out “No Suits Allowed” concerts.

The other scheduled concerts will star Tommy Benson and a Jason Feddy duo with the Reverend Lester MacKenzie. Included in the schedule is an interactive Shakespeare reading of A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by UCI Professor Julia Lupton, and a Wine Tasting with local Sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna.

The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, the Susi Q Community Center, among others.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gary Shapiro performs on July 17

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Event Tickets are $25 (concert only). Boxed dinner from GG’s Bistro is $15. Beverages are two for $10 (pre-sale only) or $10 each at the concert.

New – Season Tickets: Get reserved seating, skip the line at the entrance, receive concierge treatment, free raffle tickets, and more.

All reservations must be made and paid in advance.

Admission is limited to 50 tickets to allow for appropriate distancing.

Get tickets early as a sell-out is anticipated.

For your safety, COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed throughout the event. The Orange County guidelines for the current “color level” will be followed. If required by the guidelines, all attendees will be medically vetted upon entrance, and masks and social distancing may be required. Hands should be sanitized frequently. Contact information is required of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

This unique event is hosted by the Episcopal Church Women of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Laguna Beach. The ECW raises money annually to support worthy causes and organizations in our community and the world. This year the need is greater than ever, and likewise the challenges in raising money are greater than ever. This event actively supports the efforts of the ECW in meeting its outreach goals in 2021.

If you have any questions, contact Linda Bratcher at bratcher1211@yahoo.com or call (704) 576-2261, or Joslyn Aitken at joslynesq@gmail.com or call (949) 683-9770‬.

For season ticket information, contact Julianna Van Den Berg at vandersfour@gmail.com or call (949) 759-2296.

St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace is located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

at 428 Park Ave.

For complete information and to buy tickets, go to https://stmarysecw.simpletix.com/.