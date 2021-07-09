NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Guest Column From Laguna with Love 070921

Guest Column

From Laguna with Love: Hey batter, batter

By Sarah Wolsey

I remember weeknight games at Riddle Field, cleats hammering against asphalt as players ran down the driveway to their team. Gathering behind the dugout, they’d warm up their arms with the back-and-forth slap of ball and glove. After watching my team on the field, my parents stretched their legs before their second game of the night, leaving blankets to stake their claim on the cold cement steps of the home team bleachers. Stirrups sagging and white pants dusted with red, I rushed to finish my homework before the first pitch of my older brother’s game.  

Hey batter, batter. 

My Trapper Keeper safely stashed in my backpack, I gathered with the other tagalong siblings to trade Garbage Pail Kids under the splintering green bleachers on the visitors’ side. We huddled together, bartering for a swap next to sweet puddles of forgotten Astropops, Cracker Jacks, and spilled soda. 

Guest Column From Laguna Riddle

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

The iconic scoreboard

Hey batter, batter.

We headed to the playground just out of reach of the field’s lights. Blanketed in the settling dusk, we scurried and dove away from outstretched arms in our game of tag. Our shoes filled with sand and our lungs burned.  

Hey batter, batter. 

We lined up for the seesaw, legs shaking as we perched on the end of the beam in the sand. The biggest kid there jumped down onto the end pointing toward the night sky. We’d launch into the air, arms windmilling to keep us steady, our silhouettes against the moon.  

Hey batter, batter. 

We swarmed behind home plate when the big hitters sauntered up to bat. We’d hang on the fence by our fingertips, whipping them to safety when a foul ball chased them away like an angry junkyard dog.  

Hey batter, batter. 

The ping of the ball against the metal bat made our heads turn. Our eyes followed the flash of white as it shot toward the lights. It hovered for a split second amongst the moths before its elegant fall into the darkness past the fence. 

As parents and players cheered, the “Home run!” call from the scorekeeper was our starting pistol. We’d stampede toward the hillside harboring the home run ball. As the runners rounded the bases, we rounded the fence line. Following the path worn from years of shagging balls, we scrambled onto the slope. Forgetting our fear of the dark, we plowed through the shrubs and spider webs, hopping tangled roots and breaking free from the branches grabbing at our shirts.  

Guest Column From Laguna baseball

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jen Griffiths

Home run?

When our eyes acclimated and the dust settled, one kid would hold up the scuffed white ball. We circled the victor, escorting the victorious finder back to the snack bar to claim their free soda. 

Hey batter, batter. 

Still hopeful to feel those bubbles tickling the tips of our noses, we’d ignore the fresh scratches that burned our cheeks and shins and hang ourselves back on the fence to do it all over again until the last out was called.  

Hey batter, batter.

Born and raised in Laguna Beach, Sarah (Cohen) Wolsey moved back to Laguna with her husband, after a 10-year stint in Northern California, to raise their two boys and teach at Top of the World Elementary. 

Organized by the Laguna-based nonprofit Third Street Writers, “From Laguna with Love” features personal stories (anecdotes of up to 200 words and longer pieces up to 750 words) and photographs that celebrate only-in-Laguna moments and experiences, whether they’re funny, sad, insightful, or simply a reflection of daily interactions.

If you or someone you know has a Laguna experience to share, you can submit your story or photo to: https://thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit.

Questions? Contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.