 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Airstream Boutique MOMEH celebrates 070921

Airstream Boutique MOMEH celebrates one year in its magical Laguna Canyon location

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

It’s impossible to keep your curiosity at bay once you’ve spotted the charming Airstream trailer in the back of The Hive parking lot. What is it doing there? What’s inside? 

Tucked up against a vine-covered wall with the beautiful canyon hills visible beyond, MOMEH, an Airstream Boutique, holds a treasure trove of items for the well-being of body, mind, and soul. Last weekend, owner Jessica Walker celebrated her one-year anniversary in this extraordinary location. 

MOMEH is housed in a 1964 Globetrotter Airstream that is 19 feet long by 6 feet wide with 120 square feet full of nurturing products – which is fitting since the word MOMEH means nurturing. This unique space features wellness products and pantry items that are vegan, cruelty-free, and organic, items from local artists, a diverse collection of vinyl records, clothes, incense, and candles – and more.

“I do as much as I can to find local products,” Jessica says. 

Aistream Boutique exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

MOMEH – a 1964 Globetrotter Airstream

Laguna

Born in Orange County, Jessica moved to Laguna when she was in high school and fell in love with it. After high school, in 1996, she relocated to Monterey, then in 2001 to Eugene, Oregon, with her husband Tom – and spent 20 years there. However, they still visited here for holidays and eventually decided they wanted to come back. “This climate fit the family needs better,” Jessica says.

Jessica and her husband have four children – a 24-year-old daughter in Portland, Oregon, who is a singer-songwriter and photographer, a 21-year-old son who is going to school (studying graphic design) in Eugene, Oregon, a 15-year-old daughter at LBHS who works at Anneliese Pop-up Store, and a 12-year-old son who attends Thurston. 

Jessica’s first job (ever) was at C’est la Vie in town, and she was working at The Stand when they left the area. After spending five years in Monterey where she worked at Earthbound Farms, they landed in Eugene, Oregon. 

Airstream Boutique Jessica distance

Click on photo for a larger image

Jessica Walker, owner of MOMEH

While in Eugene, she delved into herbology. As a result, it inspired the products she carries, which are vegan, organic, and cruelty-free. “You have to go down a wormhole to find the right products for retailing. It’s a lot of research. It’s important to source products that are ethically in line with our core values and our backbone as a company. We search high and low for that one product you can’t live without. They are made with the finest ingredients and exceptional care to detail.”

A graphic artist, Jessica’s husband designed her website and then told her to take a leap of faith when she wanted to start the business.

“This was the first place I looked, and I knew right away I wanted to be in this spot,” says Jessica.

While still in Eugene in 2016, Jessica has a successful experience working in a similar unconventional retail space.

When Jessica started her business online, she was introduced to a woman who had a big school bus that was nicely renovated into a retail space and outfitted with yoga attire. “I rented half of it and added the products I had collected to offer as MOMEH. It went very well. People liked the products, apparel, and music. It was then I decided that if I ever had my own space, I would do it in an Airstream. I started researching what it looked like to purchase one down here versus the Northwest – and how much I wanted to invest in it.”

She and her husband found the 1964 Globetrotter in Bishop, Calif. “We went down to get it and take it back up to Eugene. We spent a good portion of that summer restoring it, putting in walls, shelving, flooring, and a frame around a shelf. It’s still not done.”

From the end of 2017 to the last part of 2019 when they came back here, Jessica used the Airstream for pop-ups and at farmers’ markets.

Airstream Boutique interior

Click on photo for a larger image

A wealth of wellness products

“Having one place is good for sales,” Jessica says. “It’s crucial for resale and for business to stay lively. It’s been so great. I couldn’t have found a better spot in Laguna. We’re serving our community while supporting local artists and artisans.”

Since it was during the pandemic, she admits she was concerned about opening up here – and how it would fit into the vision for The Hive.

“Customers were so excited. I wouldn’t want to move into a brick and mortar. This fits my business model. I opened up the weekend of July 4, 2020, then closed. After we reopened, I limited who came in and offered sanitizer, germicides, and anti-bacterial products.”

 It’s amazing how much merchandise MOMEH contains. It’s an eclectic blend of products, all selected with an eye to finding the best and most ecologically friendly products for the community.

Airstream Boutique sauces

Click on photo for a larger image

All the products are selected with ecology in mind

Jessica knows the story and person behind each of MOMEH’s small batch products.

“You have to stand by your products and feel good about them,” she says. 

Mago Hot Sauce, a popular condiment, emphasizes big flavor over scorching heat with their versatile, unique, and one-of-a-kind recipes. Founder Clark says, “We create small batch sauces with no preservatives, and our products are all natural, locally sourced, gluten-free, and vegan.”

Made by Dark Horse, Umani Ketchup was created by a culinary artist. He designed his own labels. It is vegan and gluten-free and comes from Los Angeles. Dark Horse also has many other products – such as fermented Dijon.

Besides packaged coffee, High Side Caffe features coffee grounds in a tea bag for traveling or camping – an ingenious idea!

Wellness products

Kung Fu Tonic, made by Eddie Perrin in Laguna Canyon, is a plant-based vitamins/energy tonic, a potent blend of hot roots and powerful herbs. It’s great for flu season. The ingredients are all from Mother Earth and CCOF-certified Organic. Each bottle is vortexed, non-irradiated, and 100 percent raw.

Sun, Moon, and Earth (gel, cream, and lotion) by 3rd Ritual are natural blends containing 100 percent natural essential oils and plant extracts, that are free from phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde, and synthetic fragrance.

Labbe, an Apre surf hydrating face oil, was created by Renee Labbe of Venice Beach. 

They also carry Golden Bee Hemp, a pain salve, which is much in demand.

Lots of locals come in for their favorites. “It’s like a general store,” says Jessica.

Jewelry and artisans

MOMEH supports many local artists, whose pieces are superbly displayed.

A rare glass case holds Trevor LePenske Jewelry. Founder and artist LePenske works together with his partner, Eden Oleson, to create and market their handcrafted jewelry. 

The shop features Laila Al-Hakeem’s macramé. 

“Macrame is coming back with a vengeance,” says Jessica.

Lovely stained-glass feathers by multimedia artist Jesse Miller, a 20-year Canyon Acres resident – and Sawdust Festival exhibitor – are hung in the windows to catch the light.

Earthen Forge ceramic mugs made by hand fill a shelf near the coffee and tea.

A diverse collection of records – vintage and otherwise – is reasonably priced.

Giving back

MOMEH also features versatile hand-woven baskets made by indigenous tribes, and a portion of the proceeds benefits the tribe that made them.

“It’s part of our model to support the people who craft the products we carry.”

Jessica partnered with North Men’s Wear to merchandise unisex T-shirts that feature the name of a Laguna cove on each one. A portion of those proceeds go to Laguna Food Pantry.

Airstream Boutique Jessica at door

Click on photo for a larger image

Great collection of vinyls 

Refilling station 

In line with MOMEH’s focus on eco-friendly products, it is a refilling station.

“We are a green eco-friendly store and push people to come back and refill. I wish I could be a refill station for products other than Bathing Culture and URB. Customers can buy the bottle/jar and then refill it for $10 less than the original purchase price. 

“We are the only refilling station in Orange County for these two products – Bathing Culture and URB,” says Jessica. “I love being able to refill. People come from Huntington Beach and Mission Viejo asking if we’re a refilling station.”

The mission of MOMEH is to bring the best products to the community by way of eco-friendly products and refill stations, focus on zero waste, and to give local artists a platform outside of their own circle.

 “There has been a lot of foot traffic on Saturday and Sunday – from the winery, brewery, and Oliver’s. People put their reservations in and then come in here. It gives them something to do.”

So visit MOMEH, support local products and artists, and see the only Airstream Boutique in all of Laguna. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

MOMEH is open Wednesday-Sunday from noon-6 p.m., Monday and Tuesday by appointment.

MOMEH is located at 837 1/2 Laguna Canyon Rd in The Hive in Laguna Canyon Art district right next to the Sawdust Festival.

For more information, go to www.momeh.com or call (949) 371-6193.

 

