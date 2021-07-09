NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 55  |  July 9, 2021

Laguna Beach receives top marks for ocean water 070921

Laguna Beach receives top marks for ocean water quality in Heal the Bay Report Card

Laguna Beach continues to receive high marks year-round from bacteria testing in the ocean along the coastline.

This week, the 2021 Heal the Bay Report Card was released, recognizing three Top Honor Roll beaches in Laguna Beach: 1000 Steps Beach, North Aliso County Beach, and Treasure Island.

“Although the Heal the Bay Report helps us avoid bacteria when swimming in Laguna, we must keep in mind that the report does not evaluate any of the other chemicals and toxins that are transported as urban runoff to the beach and ocean,” says Jinger Wallace, co-founder of Laguna Bluebelt. “For example, overlooked is a high phosphate level as measured in Aliso Creek that can potentially feed Harmful Algae Blooms (HABs) later in the summer as sea temperatures rise.”

Laguna Beach Aliso Creek

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Aliso Beach

Wallace continues, “This can lead to significant impacts to marine life and human health. That is why the Bluebelt remains dedicated to reducing urban runoff in Aliso Creek and protecting the beach sand berm as a natural barrier. Working together with the County, MNWD Water District, and inland cities we have reduced the amount of dry weather flows to Aliso Creek by 47 percent and thus the amount of contaminates reaching the beach. 

“Let’s all continue to work together so we can protect our marine life and enjoy a safe and healthy summer.”

 Over the last 10 years, beach postings in Laguna Beach have been rare and declined overall. This has given the public more opportunities to enjoy the ocean.

The City of Laguna Beach is committed to protecting our greatest public resource – the ocean.

For the heal the bay report card, go to https://healthebay.org/beachreportcard2021.

 

