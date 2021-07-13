NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Funday on Forest Ave 071321

Funday on Forest Ave

Funday on group

Submitted photo 

Laguna Beach Pride 365 Funday. “My wife Cheri Tree (on right holding son Kai) and I have been living in Laguna Beach for almost six years,” says Esther Wildenberg (second from left). “I’m from Amsterdam (gay capital and first GayPride and first legal gay marriage), The Netherlands.”

Funday on balloons

Submitted photo 

Esther (on left) and Cheri with their son Kai. “We love living here! We loved the pride at Forest Ave.”

 

