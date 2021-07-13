NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Guest Column Rainbow Reflections 071321

Guest Column

Rainbow Reflections: An emotional and rewarding June for the LGBTQ community 

By Craig Cooley

This last month of June was an emotional and rewarding month for the LGBTQ community, with the rainbow flag of diversity flying over City Hall as well as many residences and businesses in the area. The diversity of Laguna Beach is reigning once again with everyone included, as the magic of our beautiful city prevails. Thank you, Laguna Beach!

Guest Column Rainbow Reflections Ed and Jayne

Submitted photo

Ed and Jayne, KXFM

Laguna Beach Pride 365, in keeping with its promise to the city to encourage commerce, held a weekend-long organized event at the end of June to promote local businesses. We appreciated the generosity of Harley Laguna Beach’s welcome event, the many businesses on the Forest Promenade, and the Royal Hawaiian hosting our always sold-out Drag Queen Bingo. And we can’t forget Ed and Jayne of KXFM for their powerful presence on the Promenade as we all worked together to make this such a success.

For so many residents and visitors who for a year or longer had not been able to have an in-person visit, moments spent together were especially heartfelt. Many tearful hellos and “how are you’s” were heard and hugs exchanged. The weekend was an excellent success. I wish to give many thanks to all of those who helped in that effort. 

Guest Column Rainbow Reflections girl

Submitted photo

Jonathan and young guest

Rainbow Radio is back after working around COVID concerns with news and commentary every weekend. From international to local news and events with occasional guest visits and interviews, that’s what every Saturday at 9 a.m. brings with me, Craig Cooley, as your host. As we move forward, all the broadcasts will be simulcast on Zoom and Rainbow Radio Facebook. Also, visit www.KSFMRadio.org and download the app to listen on your smart phone or PC if you missed an event; they are posted as Podcasts on the station website. 

Guest Column Rinbow Reflections Craig Cooley

Submitted photo

Rainbow Radio with Craig Cooley is back!

Some excellent news to share: AIDS Walk Orange County is back and in person again this year. The scheduled date is September 18, starting at 8 a.m. at Bill Barber Memorial Park, 4 Civic Center Plaza, Irvine. The event is hosted and coordinated by Radiant Health Centers. Visit their website at www.radianthealthcenters.org to sign up and volunteer to give back to the community. 

We are so very pleased to learn from Nadia Babayi that the Susi Q reopened on Monday, July 12. With that, we can resume Club Q events at the facility…less Zoom and more in person, a very welcome change of circumstances!

With the relaxation of in-person restrictions, Club Q will be back with even more events. Planned are day trips to local places of interest: think Wine Country, Peterson Auto Museum, Griffith Observatory, and more. Also, we’ll be sharing information about some local happy hour/dinner events, movie nights, and, as always, interesting guest speakers, along with a sprinkling of Endora and Drag Bingo. The future looks very bright! 

Guest Column Rainbow Reflections Endora

Submitted photo

Alan, Endora, and Marcus

That is about it for a long overdue update…now to find my bronzer and Speedo for the picnic…hmmm, on second thought, a loose-fitting T-shirt and cargo shorts might be a better idea – those COVID days did nothing good for my waistline. 

Sending an abundance of love!

 

