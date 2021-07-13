NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

LB detectives secure the arrest of reality TV personality charged with sexual assault of minors

After thorough police work and investigation by a team of Laguna Beach detectives, a 63-year-old Texas man has been charged with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach. William Hutchinson, 63, of Highland Park, Texas, has been charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving the two 16-year-old girls. 

The Orange County charges were filed one day after authorities in Texas filed a felony sexual assault charge against him involving a 16-year-old girl in his Texas home. Hutchinson turned himself in to Highland Park police on Wednesday, July 7, and was later released on a $30,000 bond. An Orange County arrest warrant has also been issued for Hutchinson, who is a prominent Texas real estate developer and reality television personality.

“I am proud of our detective team who investigated and pursued a suspect preying on innocent victims,” said Interim Laguna Beach Chief of Police Jeff Calvert. “We brought in every available resource, including our partners from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, to ensure that this case would be appropriately prosecuted.”

Hutchinson allegedly brought the two 16-year-old girls with him on vacation to his Laguna Beach home on two different occasions in April. He is charged with sexually assaulting one of the girls while she was unconscious and committing four acts of sexual battery against the girl. When the victim declined to return to Laguna Beach again, Hutchinson allegedly returned to his vacation home with the other 16-year-old girl at the end of May and is charged with committing sexual battery against her during that trip. 

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

