 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 071321

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 13, 2021

Taking the ocean’s temperature

Dennis 5Orange County ocean temps are now at comfortable levels at 69-73 degrees as of Sunday evening. Looking to the WNW at dusk on Sunday, I see the new crescent moon and the planet Venus a few degrees apart. In its crescent phase, Venus is the third brightest object in the sky. Fourth place belongs to Jupiter.

Now we’re just a bit past the halfway point of the 2021 season in MLB. Most teams have played about 88-90 games and Tuesday marks the annual All-Star game. Our Angels remain in fourth place in the American League Western Division still hovering around the .500 mark. Mike Trout should be back by the end of this month or the start of August, but now third baseman Anthony Rendon is back on the injured list once again. Their pitching remains a real issue except for Ohtani. There’s always something with that team. 

Meanwhile up the road, the Dodgers put up a club record 22 runs the other night and are only two games behind the SF Giants who currently own the best record in baseball, which is the biggest surprise in the League.

It was just about this time of year when I first heard about the weather phenomenon known as the El Nino event. It was mid-July of 1982, and I was reading an interview with a famous Malibu surfing standout in the latest issue of Surfer magazine. Lance Carson was an amateur meteorologist who studied every weather map and satellite map available back then, and he was forecasting a giant surf year for Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast for the upcoming twelve months or longer. That meant that the north and west shores of Hawaii would have an epic winter as well as California. He first heard of the upcoming El Nino from the National Weather Service in L.A. The event would eventually become arguably the strongest El Nino of the 20th century. Lance Carson was right on the money regarding his forecast and then some. This event ended up drastically affecting the entire globe. More on that later.

Just to refresh your memory, the original definition of El Nino goes back to the 18th or 19th century when Peruvian sailors coined the term to describe a warm southward current that appeared annually near Christmas off the Peruvian coast. Hence the name El Nino, Spanish for “Christ Child.” Throughout the year a northward cool current prevails because of southeast trade winds, causing upwelling of cool, nutrient-rich water. However, during late December the upwelling relaxes, causing warmer and nutrient-poor water to appear which signals the end of the local fishing season. 

Over the years the warm southward current occasionally seemed more intense than usual and was associated with periods of extreme wetness along the normally very dry Peruvian Coast. These events were called “years of abundance.” 

In the early 20th century, researchers found a strong inverse correlation called the Southern Oscillation, between surface pressure over the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Researchers tried but failed to correlate the Southern Oscillation with Indian Ocean Failures. 

In 1958-59, a strong “year of abundance” occurred in which a large area of warm water in the Pacific Ocean extended from the South American coast westward to the Date Line. Coinciding with the extensive warm water were wetness along the Peruvian Coast, low surface pressure in the Eastern Pacific, and high pressure in the western tropical Pacific. Consequently, scientists in the early 1960s concluded that these events were associated and occurred interannually. Since then, the term “El Nino” (or warm episode) has described not a local warm current but warming of the tropical Pacific surface waters occurring every 2-7 years and associated with changes in the atmospheric circulation in the tropical Pacific and worldwide. Next time I’ll review the incredible run of surf during the 1982-83 event. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

