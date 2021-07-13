NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

LagunaTunes celebrates new optimism 071321

LagunaTunes celebrates new optimism as COVID restrictions relax and summer begins

LagunaTunes Community Chorus celebrates downtown businesses – and renewed optimism – as COVID restrictions begin to relax and we ease into summer.

Throughout a long and difficult year, LagunaTunes members have continued to rehearse separately, record separately, and gather online to produce another mini-concert (three songs, only 11 minutes long). So, channel your inner Bee Gees and hum along with this tribute to community, the end of gray and gloom, and an invitation to enjoy downtown Laguna Beach!

Lagunatunes celebrates group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

LagunaTunes members celebrate renewed optimism

Watch “Comin’ Alive” at this link: https://youtu.be/5qNJQyCJr54, or view it on the group’s website at www.lagunatuneschorus.org.

It is with much gratitude that the group acknowledges the Festival of Arts Foundation Grant ($3,000 for 2021) and the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Grant ($3,000 for 2021-22). Their support has helped to continue the survival of the arts through a dark time in our community.

Although LagunaTunes in-person rehearsals and performances are temporarily suspended, members look forward to safely resuming in the fall. The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s MenAlive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. 

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

