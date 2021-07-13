NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

79.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

MerriJane Morrison stays in the creative flow 071321

MerriJane Morrison stays in the creative flow for 15 years at the Sawdust Festival

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

For MerriJane Morrison, a 20-year Laguna resident, exhibiting at the Sawdust Art Festival is about much more than just selling her handcrafted, original sterling silver and 18k gold jewelry. 

“It has illuminated my real purpose, which goes beyond jewelry,” says MerriJane. “It’s about the connection with people – and it’s given my jewelry design career new meaning and purpose. I love engaging with customers.”

The path to the Sawdust

Born in Seattle, MerriJane attended UCLA and after graduating with a degree in design, continued her education at Pratt Fine Arts in Seattle. It was there that she first began experimenting with various techniques in jewelry making.

“MerriJane has always loved art,” says her mother Kate, who is her daughter’s number one fan – and a salesperson at her booth.

However, MerriJane’s collections don’t require a hard sell, they speak for themselves. Pairing refined sculptural motifs accented with semi-precious stones, she creates exquisite one-of-a-kind pieces. “The technique I use now is lost wax casting. I also use 18k gold to enhance the sterling.”

MerriJane Morrison closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

MerriJane Morrison in her 15th year as Sawdust exhibitor

Before she began showing at the Sawdust (at both the summer and winter festivals), MerriJane’s jewelry was represented all over the world but strictly on a wholesale basis. It sold to stores such as Barney’s, Nordstrom’s, and Bendel’s – all in New York – and stores in Japan and London.

“When I was just starting, I worked 16 hours a day filling the wholesale orders, and my mom helped me pack them up to mail,” MerriJane says.

In the ensuing years, she’s worked hard to drive her business online, and that has never been more important than last year.

During the pandemic, her 24-year-old daughter Olivia – who works in post-production in the television and movie division at Apple – created a five-minute video preview of MerriJane’s jewelry collections, so that customers could schedule a virtual shopping experience online.

MerriJane Morrison with mom

Click on photo for a larger image

MerriJane and her mother Kate

While the Sawdust was closed in 2020, MerriJane put the time to good use.

“Since I wasn’t here last summer, I used the time to create,” she says. “I worked on a lot of new things. It made me realize that I’m still very passionate about making jewelry.”

MerriJane describes her style as modern organic. Her designs are inspired by spirituality, love of nature, and traveling. Recent trips to Bali and Spain motivated her to create the Bali Flower. 

Collections

The Laguna Collection features her nature inspired designs – the Dragonfly Wings and Fern Leaves.

MerriJane explains the story behind the Dragonfly Wings. “A few years back there was a dragonfly in the booth for two days, and that inspired the dragonfly pieces.”

Her Signature Collection includes the Signature Flower, the Journey, and the Inner Journey pieces.

“May Day is my birthday, and I designed the Free Form Signature Flower,” says MerriJane. “The Inner Journey means, ‘Go within for inspiration and wisdom through your connection to the universe. Expanded Journey means ‘I have learned to go with the flow.’”

MerriJane Morrison lady with hat

Click on photo for a larger image

Engaging with a customer

The Circle and Oval Collections include oval and hoop earrings, necklaces, pendants, and bracelets. 

“The hoops are not inspired by nature,” she says. “I just happen to love hoops.”

Chinese Characters in the collection are Peace, Love, Happiness, Lucky, and Gratitude. 

Her Ocean Series is comprised of Coral, Limpet, and the Sand Dollar. 

“Living at the beach always creates inspiration for me,” says MerriJane. “The natural beauty, power, and life from the ocean are amazing.”

Family affair 

Over the years, MerriJane’s role as an exhibitor has turned into a family affair – her husband Greg Sheets, who formerly worked at Studio and St. Regis Hotel, has run Tacos Durrell on the Sawdust grounds for 10 years. 

In addition, Kate has been manning her booth for several years. Until six years ago when Kate’s husband Eric Wells transferred down here, Kate commuted from Seattle to help. Now she’s less than a mile away.

MerriJane Morrison flower

Click on photo for a larger image

Signature Flower necklaces

Evidently, creativity runs in the family. Kate is also an artist and ran a photography studio in Seattle. Once she moved here, MerriJane inspired her to start taking art classes (she paints landscapes and portraits) and now Kate shares an artists’ space in the canyon with a friend. The talent goes even further back – MerriJane’s (maternal) grandmother made beadwork jewelry.

Giving back

For the past few years, MerriJane has used her artistry to give back.

In 2019, she worked with the nonprofit BISKIDS to create the Believe Collection. All proceeds from the sale of the jewelry line benefits their programs, teachers, and staff. BISKIDS is a proactive prevention program for kids. The two-day workshops teach children about the disease of addiction. BISKIDS provides children and families confidence for a promising future by giving them an array of life-changing skills they can utilize to make healthy choices and have the confidence to stay drug-free. 

MerriJane Morrison necklace

Click on photo for a larger image

MerriJane wearing some of her pieces

Sawdust gratitude

“I’m so thankful for this place,” MerriJane says, “and the connection with other people. It has led me on an amazing spiritual path.”

MerriJane is a follower of the book Flow – The Psychology of Optimal Experience by Mihaly Csikszentmihaly, who says that the purpose of the flow is to keep on flowing, not looking for a peak or utopia but staying in the flow. There is no goal. You lose yourself in the experience. 

“Our purpose in life is to evolve consciously which made me see the gift that expressing myself through creativity has given me,” says MerriJane. 

So, stop by MerriJane’s booth at the Sawdust, say “Hello,” and take a look at her unique jewelry collections. 

For more information on MerriJane Jewelry, go to www.merrijanejewelry.com.

For more information on BISKIDS, go to www.biskids.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.