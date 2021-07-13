NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

79.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Community Choice Energy, concert at Bluebird Park 071321

Community Choice Energy, concert at Bluebird Park, waste rates all on council agenda

By SARA HALL

City Council has another interesting agenda this week, including a discussion on Community Choice Energy, canceling one concert and adding one at Bluebird Park, and items related to waste collection fees and rates.

The first item during regular business tonight (July 13) will be a discussion about Community Choice Energy. Council will hear the report related to the provision of energy procurement services and will consider directing staff to continue researching CCE and return to council with information pertaining to joint power authority organizations.

During the council’s strategic planning retreat in January, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Councilmember George Weiss expressed interest in exploring Community Choice as an energy procurement alternative for the city, the staff report explains.

A working group comprising of Kempf, Weiss, residents, energy sector professionals, and city staff was formed to explore the idea. The group met with different organizations and agencies to learn about the various CCE options, plus their associated benefits and risks. Their findings will be reported to the full council tonight (July 13).

Contents of the staff report were derived from a more detailed white paper written by the working group and local resident and Environmental Sustainability Committee member Aviva Meyers.

CCEs are local, not-for-profit, public agencies that provide electricity to residents and businesses. They offer communities public control over their electricity purchasing decisions, as well as their rates, energy programs, and policies. 

The entities that implement and maintain CCE are called Community Choice Aggregations, which may be run directly by a city/county or by a third party through a contractual arrangement like a Joint Powers Authority, which typically includes multiple local governments as participants.

Community Choice is one way to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, according to The Climate Center. They introduce competition and consumer choice into the electricity sector with a focus on local, renewable energy to stimulate rapid innovations in clean energy systems. 

“CCAs are not beholden to multi-million-dollar CEO salaries or shareholder returns, but rather to stable, competitive pricing for consumers and increasingly resilient, clean, and local energy systems,” The Climate Center explains on their website. 

Community Choice power lines

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

City Council will discuss Community Choice Energy

A CCE purchases electricity on behalf of the residents within its boundaries. The investor-owned utility (like Southern California Edison) still manages the remaining steps of the energy cycle: Transmission, distribution, metering, and billing.

Customers will continue to receive one consolidated bill from the utility company, staff explain in the report. Once customers pay their bill, the utility company retains the transmission and distribution portions of the payment and passes the power generation portion on to the CCE. The CCE also collaborates with the utility company to ensure all customer needs, including service reliability, are met.

Although residents are automatically enrolled in the CCE, they are opt-out programs so people can decline to participate and continue receiving service from the utility. 

Staff pointed out both the benefits and drawbacks of CCEs in the report. 

Benefits include: Local control and customer choice, public participation and transparency, greenhouse gas reduction and environmental protection, rate competitiveness and stability, new revenues, economic development, local resilience, and equity.

Drawbacks or potential risks include: Financial risk, significant opt-out levels, energy procurement at a cost that exceeds revenue from customers, rate and power charge indifference adjustment uncertainty, other regulatory and legislative risks, and suspension and dissolution.

There are a few options for the city, as staff explain it in the report. 

Laguna Beach could adopt CCE as a single city and be the sole operator and manager of the CCE. It would be responsible for everything from setting general policy priorities to making specific decisions. It would also require more effort to establish and operate than other CCE models. 

The city could also join a Joint Powers Authority, which is an independent nonprofit agency that operates a CCE on behalf of multiple member jurisdictions. Under this structure, the CCE’s assets and liabilities would remain separate from those of Laguna Beach’s general fund. Typically, the JPA would hire independent staff, but the jurisdictions serve on the board and still have decision-making power. Because this model serves multiple jurisdictions, programs would be offered to all customers rather than tailored exclusively for Laguna residents. 

“Preliminary analysis indicates that the JPA model could be the preferred organizational model for Laguna Beach,” the staff report reads. “It is overall less risky and costly than the single-city model, and it distributes the risks and costs that do exist across the participating members.”

It could also provide the benefits of the economies of scale for certain aspects of CCE operation, staff added in the report, and reduce administrative overhead. 

The working group is recommending researching several JPAs: Orange County Power Authority, CalChoice Energy Authority, Clean Power Alliance (Los Angeles and Ventura counties, SCE), or San Diego Community Power (SD county, SDG&E). 

Of that list, OCPA might be a good option, city staff reported. Laguna Beach could join quickly, and it’s a good fit in terms of culture and weather. However, staff points out in the report that OCPA is new with no track record and several details of its implementation are still undecided. 

Staff is recommending the city wait until those details are decided and, in the meantime, research the other JPAs.

The final option for the city would be to maintain the status quo and not pursue any CCE. 

Community Choice Music in the Park

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A previous Music in the Park concert at Bluebird Park

Earlier in the meeting, on the consent calendar, council will consider adding a Music in the Park concert at Bluebird Park later this summer, canceling the previously proposed Welcome Home Concert, and transferring the program savings from the canceled concert to the new Music in the Park event.

The 2021 concert series was revised in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be presented as a collaborative effort on the Festival of Arts grounds. Music in the Park concerts were previously held at Bluebird.

A schedule was approved and concerts are planned for July 18 and 25, and August 8 and 22. Shuttle services will be available to transport attendees from Bluebird Park to the Festival grounds for each concert. 

At the City Council meeting on June 1, during Council Communications, Weiss requested moving one or more of the Music in the Park concerts back to Bluebird Park

Following council direction, the Arts Commission discussed and unanimously approved adding the August 29 concert at Bluebird Park during its June 28 meeting. 

The new Bluebird Park concert is proposed for August 29 from 5-7 p.m. with the use of amplified sound. Only one band will be presented.

The date and time reflect the same ending concert presented in 2019. At the June 28 Arts Commission meeting, members agreed that the new Music in the Park concert would effectively replace the Welcome Home Concert, which was scheduled to be held on Festival grounds on October 23.

The City can market the August 29 Music in the Park as a welcome back concert and it essentially becomes that, Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner said during the June 28 meeting.

“It’s a good way of responding both to the request and recognizing the desire that we have to have a Welcome Back concert,” he said. “It meets (all) the needs.”

The commission will also present Sunset Serenades at Heisler Park. Starting September 3, concerts will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

“We have quite a robust performance schedule through the end of the year,” said Cultural Arts manager Sian Poeschl at the June 28 meeting. 

Also during tonight’s (July 13) meeting, council will consider a couple items related to waste collection fees and rates. 

The item includes a proposed amendment to the solid waste collection services franchise agreement and resolution for amending solid waste collection service rates. 

Staff is recommending approval of the second amendment to the agreement between the city and USA Waste of California, Inc., doing business as Waste Management of Orange County, and authorization of the city manager to execute the second amendment on behalf of the city; to adopt the related resolution and a resolution setting maximum solid waste service charges for the next two years, beginning in fiscal year 2021-22; and appropriate $219,000 from the general fund for the Solid Waste Program and increase revenues by the same amount.

On May 18, council approved a series of recommendations regarding the solid waste collection services franchise agreement and proposed organics programs. Council directed staff to return with a contract amendment to implement the state-mandated residential customer organics program as well as a multi-family customer food waste program.

The proposed single unit residential solid waste collection service rate increases for the next two years are:

--$2.10 per month, a 10.5 percent increase for fiscal year 2021-22.

--$0.60 per month, a 2.5 percent increase for fiscal year 2022-23.

The multi-family customer food waste program rates start at $54.61 per month.

In a separate item, council will also consider placement of sewer service and residential solid waste fees as special assessments on the county tax roll. Staff is recommending council confirm and authorize transmittal of the assessments.

Each year the city places its fees for sewer service and residential solid waste collection on the county tax roll.

“This is done so that the county, on behalf of the city, may collect these fees along with the collection of county property taxes,” the staff report reads. 

All fees must be submitted to the county auditor-controller’s office by Aug. 10.

Council adopted the service fees for FY 2021-22 on June 29.

The single-family residential household solid waste fee is $264.56 per year, which is equivalent to $22.05 per month. The sewer service includes a rate increase of 6 percent, bringing the fee for this service to $810.26 per year. The increase will impact residents in the northern part of the city from roughly Cardinal Way to the northern city limits. Sewer service south of Cardinal Way is provided by the South Coast Water District.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session begins at 4 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m. 

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 98832708639#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas

You may also speak in person in Council Chambers.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on July 12 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments. 

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on July 13 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on July 13, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.