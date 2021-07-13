NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 56  |  July 13, 2021

Susi Q’s LBS HOME 071321

Susi Q’s LBS HOME, City, and Habitat OC help low-income seniors with necessary home repairs

Courtney Brown (not her real name) has never broken a bone in her eight-plus decades on this planet, and she doesn’t plan to do so anytime soon. 

“At my age, now is definitely not the time!” the 85-year-old says wryly.

But a recent fall in her yard left one side of her face “black and blue” and made her especially conscious of the dangers that can come when not only are you aging, but so is your home.

Now, thanks to Laguna Beach Seniors (LBS) at The Susi Q, the City of Laguna Beach, and Habitat for Humanity Orange County – working together as LBS HOME – Courtney is likely to be able to keep her spotless record and stay upright and healthy.

That’s because, after conducting a home modification assessment, John Fay, director of aging-in-place services for The Susi Q, which administers LBS HOME and manages the confidential intake and referral into the program, had several suggestions for a safer home for her. And they’ll significantly diminish her chances of a fall.

Susi Q grab before

Suction grab-bar was inadequate in preventing a fall

“The volunteers from Habitat OC installed proper grab-bars as well as motion sensor lights next to the three steps to my bathroom,” Courtney says.

LBS HOME volunteers also rounded her stair railings, providing for a better grip, and replaced steps and siding that were rotting, as well as repairing part of her roof.

Susi Q’s John Fay explains that the goal of LBS HOME is to help older homeowners on limited incomes make essential repairs that promote health, safety, and accessibility so they can “age in place” in the town they love.

Susi Q grab after

Sturdy grab-bars are now in place in Courtney’s bathroom

“The National Council on Aging has data on falls and it’s scary,” he says. “One in four Americans 65+ experience a fall every year. Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. So, staying safe and making minor repairs or modifications can go a long way to a healthy life.”

When Fay visited resident Jeffrey Briar’s home, he quickly realized how necessary repairs were. “I was warned to avoid specific areas of the deck which would’ve crumbled beneath my feet,” Fay says.

Susi Q stairs before

Stairs were in disrepair and dangerous

Significant repairs to Jeffrey’s deck and garage doors were in order, and his carpet was stretched to eliminate trip hazards in the home, a minor yet important strategy to eliminate a common trip-and-fall hazard.

“Removing area or throw rugs, improving lighting, decluttering, adding grab-bars and railings, modifying furniture placement – these are all simple modifications, some of which involves modifying our behavior,” Fay emphasizes. “I believe if those repairs hadn’t been done, including rotting steps on a walkway, it was just a matter of time before there was an accident and someone sprained their ankle or worse,” Jeffrey says. “Every guest, friend, or neighbor who has come over since it was repaired has commented glowingly on the improved appearance and solid construction.” 

Susi Q stairs after

Stairs were solidly constructed and safe

Kate Baribeault-Vlcan, Home Repairs & Family Services Specialist, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, loves to hear stories like Courtney’s and Jeffrey’s.

“While we’ve been building and selling homes here in Orange County since 1988, Habitat OC only began our Home Repair Program in 2016. Since then, we’ve created partnerships with different cities in Orange County to administer home repair programs for limited income homeowners,” Baribeault-Vican says. 

“It’s really a perfect partnership in that the city provides the funding, while Habitat OC provides a trustworthy and reliable repair service.”

The City Council appropriated $100,000 to the Senior Home Repair Program. 

“The City’s involvement is limited to issuing permits for the requested repairs and reimbursing a maximum of $5,000 per property. This allows repairs to approximately 20 properties,” explains So Kim, assistant director of community development. 

LBS HOME is a component of The Susi Q’s Lifelong Laguna outreach, which offers home modification assessments free of charge, as well as help with finding responsible contractors, among other things. 

To apply to benefit from the program, go to www.thesusiq.org and click on the Lifelong Laguna tab. Then click on Home Repairs.

Eligible residents include those who own and live in a single-family home, condominium, townhome, or mobile home in Laguna Beach; are at least 60; and whose annual gross income is below $71,750 if you live alone, and $82,000 for couples.

Repairs need to be necessary for accessibility, safety, and the health and well-being of the owners. There are a few other qualifiers to be considered for LBS HOME.

“We have four more homes undergoing repairs,” Fay says. “I’m thrilled at the success of the program and we’re grateful to the City and Habitat OC for their help in this collaborative effort.”

To access the National Council on Aging data on falls, click here.

 

