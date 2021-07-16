NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 16, 2021

Yes, it was muggy the other day!

Dennis 5If things felt muggy the other day you were spot on, as dew points climbed into the upper 60s thanks to a plume of that summer monsoonal moisture that triggered some pretty healthy thunderstorms across the region. Rain accumulations in parts of Arizona exceeded two inches, triggering some flash flooding in some areas, easing some of the severe drought conditions over parts of the desert Southwest. Just about everyone in that area is exclaiming, “Bring it on!” 

The period from about July 1-September 15 is that area’s “wet” season with about 60 percent of their annual rain normally falling in that short span of around 10 or 11 weeks. The rains never came in 2020 for the most part, with less than 20 percent of normal readings falling, and it ended up being the driest period on record, but this year so far they’re getting paid back with interest.

Mechanisms of El Nino: The 1982-83 Super Event really brought everyone’s attention to this phenomenon. Scientists over the entire globe were now researching the event with fervor. Here’s some of the stuff they learned: The prevailing easterlies (NE and SE trades) converge over Indonesia in conjunction with the Asian monsoon, producing widespread convection. Additionally, warm water piles up in the Western Pacific due to the easterly winds. Further east the SE trades and equatorial easterlies in the eastern Pacific produce upwelling of cool water along the Equator and the coast of South America.

As the El Nino event begins, the easterlies relax, thus reducing the amount of upwelling and allowing the western warm water to move eastward. As time goes on, the warm pool in the western Pacific grows and expands eastward toward the central Pacific. Detailed monitoring of recorded El Nino episodes has revealed that once the warmest water reaches the International Dateline in the central Pacific, anomalous convection really ramps up in that region accompanied by a weakening of the equatorial easterlies. 

This pattern typically occurs during the boreal winter (June-August) and may be preceded or followed by a warming that causes the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) to move further south than normal, which contributes to enhanced rainfall across Ecuador and northern Peru. This produces the “years of abundance.”

In determining the atmospheric status of the tropical Pacific, climatologists devised the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI). It is the standardized sea level pressure difference between Darwin, Australia, and Tahiti, French Polynesia, in the Central Pacific (Tahiti minus Darwin). Thus, when the surface pressure is high at Darwin and low at Tahiti, the SOI is negative (El Nino); conversely, when surface pressure is low at Darwin and high at Tahiti, the SOI is positive. 

When the SOI is strongly positive, cooler than normal equatorial water appears throughout the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. This is called a cold episode or sometimes La Nina “Little Girl.” Climatologists prefer to use the acronym (ENSO) to describe the warm (El Nino) and cold (La Nina) episodes that periodically occur across the tropical Pacific. Over the years you’ve heard me frequently refer to El Nino as our friend and La Nina as the enemy regarding surf production or the lack of surf, which I’ll elaborate on next Tuesday. We surfers pay very close attention to both events. 

Stay tuned, ALOHA!

 

