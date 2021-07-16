NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

A year in review 071621

A year in review: How four Festival artists responded to the tumult of 2020 

By Marrie Stone

Photos by Jeffrey Rovner

When the pandemic spread across the U.S. border early last year, most of us were caught unawares. By mid-March, everyday life no longer felt normal. Addiction and homelessness, already on the rise, began to skyrocket. Racial unrest gripped the nation. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing in September left the Supreme Court in a state of uncertainty. As the country readied itself for a presidential election like no other, an economic fallout crushed small businesses and drove unemployment upward. The effects of all these events continue to escalate and reverberate across the U.S. It’s a lot to process.

But that’s what artists do. They process. They absorb their surroundings, integrating images with emotional experiences. They churn the world through their imaginations to create something resonant that speaks to the times. Often those creations represent anxieties. Maybe they reflect hope or articulate aspirations. Sometimes they simply hold space for sadness. Regardless, art gives its audience a visual place to process their emotions.

With the Festival of Arts shuttered last summer, most exhibitors used the time to create, focusing in on the work that already made them successful. A few artists, however, were moved to respond to the events taking place around them, or otherwise adapt their work to their new isolated environments. Here are some of those stories…click to read story in our Arts section.

 

