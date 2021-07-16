NewLeftHeader

few clouds

72.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Jehovah’s Witnesses present a virtual 071621

Jehovah’s Witnesses present a virtual mega-convention this year

Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their annual in-person mega-event to a virtual format for the second year in a row, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 convention, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages virtually over six weekends during July and August. The program, usually held Friday through Sunday, will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

Jehovah's Witnesses family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The McMullen family enjoys the annual convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses from the comfort of their home

Kevin and Michele McMullen, who attend a congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Laguna Beach, used to attend the three-day program at the Long Beach Arena. Reflecting on last year’s “Always Rejoice!” virtual convention, Kevin said, “It was a mental, emotional, and spiritual ‘security blanket’ at a time when there was so much uncertainty and civil unrest.” 

This year, the McMullen family looks forward to another virtual experience, where they will have no distractions and the flexibility to rewind and revisit highlights from the program.

All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.