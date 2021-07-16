NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 57  |  July 16, 2021

Make summer nights at home an adventure with Cox Contour TV

Things are heating up, and everyone has more to do these days. But even if you don’t have any travel plans, it should be easy to relax and enjoy summer, no matter what you have going on in your life. Make every night at home an adventure with the shows, movies, and music you want, with Cox Contour TV. 

Something for Everyone 

Whether you’re taking a staycation or want a relaxing night in, Cox Contour is your home and entertainment hub. Access hundreds of TV and music channels, plus your favorite streaming platforms, all in one place. From bumping Top 40 songs in the kitchen while your family tries a new recipe together to watching movies in the living room or streaming on your mobile device, Cox Contour lets you do it all.

This summer, take an adventure without conquering the airport or a long-distance road trip. With Contour TV, you can access some of these exciting, new family-friendly movies that are sure to please some of the toughest critics:

--Vivo (Netflix)

--In the Heights (HBO Max)

--Wish Dragon (Netflix)

--The Boss Baby: Family Business (Peacock)

--Trollhunters: The Rise of the Titans (Netflix)

--Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max)

--The Loud House Movie (Netflix)

--Cinderella (Amazon Prime)

Grab the popcorn and get comfy on the sofa or take it outdoors with your projector. Cox makes family movie night an exciting time for everyone.

Make summer youth

Take it Easy

Say goodbye to fiddling with multiple remotes and wondering which button does what. With Cox Contour, you only need one to “say it and play it.” The Contour Voice Remote lets you use voice commands to easily search across live TV, streaming platforms and On Demand channels to watch or listen to what you want on the spot, from any device you have connected. No more freezing up during the height of the action, either – Cox Panoramic Wifi, when used with your Cox Contour account, powers a strong internet connection, giving you maximum Wifi coverage and performance.

Cox Contour TV makes it easy to find and watch special seasonal programming like Discovery Channel’s highly anticipated “Shark Week” and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Throughout the month of July, just say “Shark Week” into your Contour Voice Remote and choose from hours and hours of compelling programming about the fascinating shark species.

Sports fans can expect an 18-day Olympic experience like none other, as Cox Contour TV provides access to eight networks, 338 medal events, 200+ nations and more than 12,000 athletes participating in 41 different sports, including the newest additions of baseball, softball, basketball 3x3, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing. Use the Contour Voice Remote to easily find your favorite sports, athletes, and teams by saying commands like “Tokyo 2020” and “show me the medal count.”

For nighttime summer TV viewing, you can dim the lights, adjust the AC, and even see who’s at the door if you have cameras and smart home equipment with Cox Homelife. Using Contour TV and the Cox Homelife app, you can check your front porch for packages or unexpected visitors without even getting up from the couch. Just say “show me my cameras” into the Contour Voice Remote. This will pull up live HD camera feeds right onto your TV. And if you can’t find your remote or smartphone? No worries. The Cox Security touchscreen control panel offers the same options from within your home.

The best part? All the benefits of Cox Contour, Homelife and Panoramic Wifi are available thanks to Cox’s $10 billion investment in its network to power homes, businesses, and communities now and in the future.

Learn more and get started at www.cox.com.

This is paid content by Cox Communications. Cox provides residents in the Laguna Beach area with digital cable television, telecommunications, and Home Automation services. Cox also provides scholarships to local high school students in its service area through its Cox Cares Foundation. For more information, visit www.cox.com.

 

