Support for pursuing Community Choice Energy, city researching options to join organization
By SARA HALL
Overwhelming support for the idea of Community Choice Energy was shared during a City Council meeting this week, both by council members and residents, as the city explores potential opportunities for CCE programs.
Council heard a report on Tuesday (July 13) related to the provision of energy procurement services and unanimously agreed to direct staff to continue researching CCEs and return to council in November with information pertaining to Joint Power Authority organizations.
Both members on the dais and residents expressed interest and support for the idea, noting the environmental, freedom of choice, and financial benefits.
Kathleen Treseder, co-founder of the grassroots group OC Clean Power and a longtime advocate for CCEs, was strongly in favor of the city pursuing the idea.
“(CCEs) offer freedom of choice, fair market competition, in many ways better safety if it’s done right,” better responsiveness to the community, and environmental benefits, Treseder said. “I think this could be very good for Laguna Beach.”
Lifelong Laguna resident and Surfrider CEO Chad Nelsen said it’s time to take climate change seriously. The city is threatened from multiple directions with wildfires and sea level rise, he noted.
“It’s definitely in our best interest as a city to really tackle these issues,” he said.
There are a lot of upsides to CCEs and not a lot of downsides, Nelsen said, urging the council to move forward and investigate which JPA to join.
“Laguna Beach has a long history of being a leader in environmental sustainability,” Nelsen said. “This is another opportunity to join the leading-edge efforts to really change how we develop our power in the state.”
Local resident Chris Catsimanes also expressed concern about climate change.
“It’s here, it’s real,” he said. “We are either at the cusp or maybe (already) on the wrong side of it.”
A CCE program will allow the city to take a bigger bite into the energy problem, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said, rather than trying to get residents on renewable sources individually.
There are still a number of things to consider, Kempf noted, including risk management, procurement, technical and regulatory considerations, staffing, and more.
“We need to do a deep dive,” and do their due diligence in a structured fashion considering specific criteria to see which CCEs match up, Kempf said. “We have to really dig in now…Now we need to really roll up our sleeves and figure out what we’re going to do.”
Much more study is needed to determine the best choice for Laguna Beach, Mayor Bob Whalen agreed. He suggested maximizing the renewable piece of whatever program they choose.
“The financial piece is marginal, it’s really the renewable piece that would seem to be the most beneficial,” Whalen said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council and residents supported the idea of Community Choice Energy during a meeting on Tuesday
Whalen questioned how the city joining a CCE program could impact the overall shift toward more renewable energy in the bigger picture. Under the umbrella of all types of energy, if Laguna Beach were to go, for example, to 100 percent renewable, would that actually make a difference in the energy grid? Whalen asked.
As more jurisdictions join CCEs and JPAs, it does change the energy ratio overall in the state, said CCE Working Group member Steve Chadima.
“As they move more and more toward that, toward more renewable energy, it’s going to accelerate the mix, the percentage, of the overall mix of energy in the state that is renewable,” Chadima said.
The state is on a path to be 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045, Chadima added. The idea is to get more wind and solar power on the system, he explained.
Communities like Laguna adopting this type of program, assuming they choose a 100 percent renewable plan or are at least more renewable than what the utility companies would normally offer, would change the overall mix in the state, Chadima said.
There were also a few comments about Laguna Beach eventually generating its own power, at least partially. The long-term idea is the city could develop its own local power sources, said Councilmember George Weiss.
“So we don’t need the CCE in the way distant future,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have sustainability and…resilience built into the grid. Those things are very important for the future, we know that based on power outages that have occurred and disasters that have occurred.
Laguna Beach is very isolated and, for the city’s own resiliency, they need to consider generating and storing energy locally, Whalen agreed.
During the council’s strategic planning retreat in January, Kempf and Weiss expressed interest in exploring Community Choice as an energy procurement alternative for the city.
A working group comprising of Kempf, Weiss, residents, energy sector professionals, and city staff was formed to explore the idea. The group met with different organizations and agencies to learn about the various CCE options, plus their associated benefits and risks.
The team presented really positive results after a lot of work and research, Weiss said on Tuesday.
“It’s been a really good experience going through this over the months,” Weiss said. “I’m happy to be a part of this.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city is researching joining a Joint Power Authority organization for the city’s energy needs
Tuesday’s presentation was derived from a more detailed white paper written by the working group and local resident and Environmental Sustainability Committee member Aviva Meyers.
CCEs are local, not-for-profit, public agencies that provide electricity to residents and businesses. They offer communities public control over their electricity purchasing decisions, as well as their rates, energy programs, and policies.
The entities that implement and maintain CCEs are called Community Choice Aggregations, which may be run directly by a city/county or by a third party through a contractual arrangement like a Joint Powers Authority, which typically includes multiple local governments as participants.
Community Choice is one way to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, according to The Climate Center. They introduce competition and consumer choice into the electricity sector with a focus on local, renewable energy to stimulate rapid innovations in clean energy systems.
As a small city, they clearly aren’t going to do the single city/sole operator program, Whalen said. So, the JPA they choose needs to value their input and allow Laguna Beach to have influence on the decision-making, he noted.
“I don’t want to be the tail of a dog that goes in a different direction, and we don’t have any ability to weigh in on it,” Whalen said.
A CCE purchases electricity on behalf of the residents within its boundaries. The investor-owned utility (like Southern California Edison) still manages the remaining steps of the energy cycle: Transmission, distribution, metering, and billing.
Customers will continue to receive one consolidated bill from the utility company, staff explain in the report. Once customers pay their bill, the utility company retains the transmission and distribution portions of the payment and passes the power generation portion on to the CCE. The CCE also collaborates with the utility company to ensure all customer needs, including service reliability, are met.
Although residents are automatically enrolled in the CCE, there are opt-out programs so people can decline to participate and continue receiving service from the utility.
Benefits include: Local control and customer choice, public participation and transparency, greenhouse gas reduction and environmental protection, rate competitiveness and stability, new revenues, economic development, local resilience, and equity.
Drawbacks or potential risks include: Financial risk, significant opt-out levels, energy procurement at a cost that exceeds revenue from customers, rate and power charge indifference adjustment uncertainty, other regulatory and legislative risks, and suspension and dissolution.
There are a few options for the city, as staff explain in the report.
Laguna Beach could adopt CCE as a single city and be the sole operator and manager of the CCE. It would be responsible for everything from setting general policy priorities to making specific decisions. It would also require more effort to establish and operate than other CCE models.
The city could also join a Joint Powers Authority, which is an independent nonprofit agency that operates a CCE on behalf of multiple-member jurisdictions. Under this structure, the CCE’s assets and liabilities would remain separate from those of Laguna Beach’s general fund. Typically, the JPA would hire independent staff, but the jurisdictions serve on the board and still have decision-making power. Because this model serves multiple jurisdictions, programs would be offered to all customers rather than tailored exclusively for Laguna residents.
The working group recommended researching several JPAs: Orange County Power Authority, CalChoice Energy Authority, Clean Power Alliance (Los Angeles and Ventura counties, SCE), and San Diego Community Power (SD county, SDG&E).