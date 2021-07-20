NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 58  |  July 20, 2021

LAM features Matthew Rolston, Art People 072021

LAM features Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits on Thursday

On Thursday, July 22, from 6-7 p.m., in conjunction with the current exhibition Matthew Rolston, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, artist Matthew Rolston and Getty Curator of Photographs Paul Martineau will participate in a lively panel discussion moderated by arts editor and critic Lindsay Preston Zappas. 

They will discuss the history of Californian photography and in particular, the legacies between photographic movements of the early modernist period – contrasting the Laguna photographic community of the 1930s and 40s against the contemporaneous photographic community of Carmel, Northern California, and the Bay Area, known as Group f/64.

LAM features Angelica

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Barye, Roger, and Angelica (Angelica)

Martineau is associate curator in the Department of Photographs at the J. Paul Getty Museum. He received his B.A. in art from the University of Massachusetts at Boston and his M.A. in art history from Williams College. Before joining the Getty Museum in 2003, he worked at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and at the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. He organized numerous exhibitions at the Getty, covering a diverse range of topics that span the mid-19th century to the 21st century, including In Focus: Robert Mapplethorpe.

Artist, photographer, and video director Matthew Rolston (born 1955) was “discovered” by Andy Warhol while a student at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. His images of celebrities for Warhol’s Interview Magazine, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, and other publications won him acclaim as an heir to the tradition of Hollywood glamour photography. In the summer of 2021, Laguna Art Museum presents Rolston’s first institutional solo exhibition on the West Coast, Art People: The Pageant Portraits, curated by Dr. Malcolm Warner, LAM’s former executive director.

LAM features Last Supper

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Da Vinci, Last Supper with “makeup templates”

Art People: The Pageant Portraits is an exhibition of Rolston’s larger-than-life, strangely haunting photographs of participants in Laguna Beach’s Pageant of the Masters, known for its elaborate tableau vivant presentations. The exhibition connects two of the most beloved cultural institutions of Laguna Beach, a city founded as an arts colony in the early 20th century, while celebrating the broader history of art and photography that defines the cultural heritage of California.

In Rolston’s brilliant, richly hued portraits, the artist offers not only a deeply poignant and personal account of the Pageant of the Masters and its participants, but also underscores the uncanny ways in which these works bring out fundamental aspirations of the human spirit and its underlying impulse towards art creation. Art People is accompanied by a lavishly illustrated catalogue with essays on various aspects of the project.

This exhibition is made possible with the generous support of Leone and Rich Adler and the FOA Foundation of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets are recommended and are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and students, and free for LAM members. For tickets, click here

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org or call (949) 494-8971.

 

