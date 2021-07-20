NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 58  |  July 20, 2021

Aliso Beach cleanup yields 70 pounds of trash 072021

Aliso Beach cleanup yields 70 pounds of trash, mostly plastic, in just two hours

On Sunday, July 18 at Aliso Beach, people could be seen up and down the beach and creek with buckets and grabber-reachers in hand. Organized and staffed by Kaysha Kenney, Laguna Ocean Foundation, and Locals For Laguna Beach, the sight represented their rejoined efforts to clean up the beach after their popular and recent Shaw’s Cove “Kelp Klean Up.” Aliso is said to be one of the dirtiest and most populated beaches in Laguna. 

Along with 21 volunteers fueled by Jedidiah Coffee, who set up a coffee stand for volunteers, the team picked up roughly 70 lbs of trash between 9-11 a.m.

 Plastic food takeout containers, plastic bottle caps, and cigarette butts were the usual culprits, further reinforcing the importance of the recent announcement and ordinance last Thursday that Laguna Beach had effectively put in place: a ban on single-use plastic food ware items.

These organizations plan on hosting additional beach cleanups and have pledged additional events to educate the public and support and partner with the Ocean Institute and Boys & Girls Clubs. They’ll also support moves to introduce more environmentally friendly straws, takeout packaging, and other single-use items at local restaurants.

