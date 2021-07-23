NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Chabad Laguna Beach returns in person 072320

Chabad Laguna Beach returns in person with High Holiday Blast Off, registration now open

The new year at Chabad Laguna Beach will begin with a High Holiday Blast Off event on Sunday, Sept 12 at 11 a.m., featuring Challah baking, holiday crafts, Shofar blowing, honey cake, and more. It is open to all children in the community!

At Chabad Hebrew School, the children come in with a smile and leave humming a Hebrew song. The school’s curriculum allows students to bake a Challah, make their own Menorah, and participate in a Passover Seder. 

Hebrew reading is taught using the highly acclaimed Aleph Champ program, modeled after the karate/martial arts motivational system. Holidays are explored throughout the year with exciting hands-on lessons and CKids clubs, and morals and values take front row with focus on Mitzvah opportunities. 

Chabad Laguna Beach kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Previous school session

One of the Hebrew School curriculum highlights this year is Israel Quest. Students will be embarking on an adventure of a lifetime, exploring Jewish history and secrets to eternal survival, as they relive the journey of the Jewish People in the land of Israel. 

Classes will be meeting on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m. for children ages 5-13. Bar/Bat Mitzvah lessons are available. For more info, call Perel at (949) 499- 0770 or visit the Hebrew School website at www.chabadoflaguna.com

Chabad Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S Coast Hwy.

 

