 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

The artistry and magic behind Ellen Reid’s Soundwalk in Heisler Park

By MARRIE STONE

Regardless of how many times you’ve visited Heisler Park, the experience will feel wholly different when enjoyed through Ellen Reid’s orchestral lens. Laguna’s latest art installation offers an acoustic encounter, instead of a visual one. Using the natural beauty of the coastal landscape – from the tranquil tidepools to the crashing waves, the beach’s quiet coves and the park’s grassy knolls, to the cheers and jeers on the lawn bowling greens – Reid’s musical compositions enhance the innate splendor of every piece of the park. 

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Ellen Reid’s art installation Soundwalk takes visitors on a symphonic journey through Heisler Park

After downloading the free app and donning your headphones, simply start walking wherever you choose at whatever pace feels comfortable. Using enhanced GPS technology, the app will follow your natural movement throughout Heisler Park – from Diver’s Cove to the hill above Main Beach. The music provides a soundtrack for your stroll, intentionally curated to your surroundings. But unlike a cinematic sound experience where the music is timed to the action of the movie, you’re in control of this soundscape. You guide the music, triggering different musical cells depending on where you walk, instead of the music leading you. This ensures no two visits are alike, and every visitor’s experience is unique.

“This temporary piece is part sound installation and part concert,” says Sian Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager for the City of Laguna Beach. Responding to the need for alternative programming and experiences, the Arts Commission sought out something both unique and unobtrusive. “The Commission felt this installation would be soothing for our collective souls, and envelop the site without being obtrusive,” Poeschl says.   

