 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Residents are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water usage amid drought

As the nation’s “Most Waterwise City,” Laguna Beach residents know the importance of using water wisely. Water conservation and water use efficiency by local residents and others in Southern California have helped to preserve and protect limited water supplies. Thanks to these efforts, Laguna Beach, and the region, is drought ready. 

However, the reality is we live in a semi-arid area. Dry conditions are not unusual, and drought is always on the horizon. Less than five years after California’s last major drought ended, the Golden State is once again experiencing drought conditions. After two especially dry winters, decreased river flows prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a drought emergency for multiple California counties and the Governor is requesting that Californians voluntarily reduce water use by 15 percent. 

Thanks to sound planning, wise investments in water supply and infrastructure, and water-smart behaviors adopted by residents and businesses, Southern California is not currently included in the Governor’s drought emergency order and there is no immediate need for mandatory water restrictions for District customers. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, and LBCWD General Manager Keith Van Der Maaten

“Laguna Beach has embraced a lifestyle of using water efficiently, maintaining a significant reduction in overall water use since the last drought,” says Keith Van Der Maaten, Laguna Beach County Water District General Manager. “The current drought is a serious reminder that we must continue to work together to ensure our water supplies remain reliable.”

While there is no immediate need to restrict water use, it is still critical for residents and businesses to make every drop count, which is why residents are being encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use. Reducing water use is the least costly method available to extend our water supply reliability, drought or not. 

“We’re concerned about what another dry year will bring and because of that we are asking residents to do simple common-sense things to stretch our water supplies,” says Mayor Bob Whalen. “If we continue to get dry year after dry year, there’s going to come a time when we will again be faced with mandatory reductions. Every gallon of water saved today is water that is available in our future, and I urge all Laguna Beach residents and businesses to do what they can do to reduce consumption.” 

The District’s water-saving programs, incentives, rebates, and simple water-smart behavioral changes make it easy to reduce water use. Simple ways to use less include keeping showers under five minutes, which can save 12.5 gallons per shower when using a water-efficient showerhead, reducing outdoor watering by one day a week, running dishwashers and clothes washers less frequently, and checking for leaks inside and outside the home.

“The City of Laguna Beach is committed to sustainable water resources management and water conservation,” said City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. “Our efficient water use practices include turf removal where feasible to reduce irrigation consumption, use of smart irrigation controllers and modified irrigation schedule, and waterless or extra low-flow fixtures at almost all City facilities. Since 2018, our conservation efforts through irrigation testing and time reduction have reduced the City’s water consumption by an average 1,737,000 gallons per year at Main Beach Park alone.”

For information on the drought and rebates that residents and businesses may be eligible for, visit the District’s website at www.LagunaBeachWater.com or contact the District’s Water Use Efficiency Department at (949) 464-3116.

 

