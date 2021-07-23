NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 59  |  July 23, 2021

Peter Blake announces his run 072321

Peter Blake announces his run for re-election in 2022

By SARA HALL

Jumping in notably early for the 2022 Laguna Beach City Council election, current Councilmember Peter Blake submitted paperwork to run for re-election earlier this week. 

He’s filed with both the city and state and plans on making a public announcement early next week, Blake confirmed in a phone interview with Stu News Laguna on Thursday. 

“I’m incredibly excited,” Blake said. “It’s the excitement that makes me fight the way I fight. I love this town and love the progress we’ve had in the last few years.”

Blake was elected after a contentious campaign in 2018. He received about 14.7 percent of the total votes cast, collecting more than any other candidate, including two incumbents. He’s made his presence known on the dais since taking his seat, often voicing a strong opinion in the middle of controversial topics.

He’s looking forward to the campaign, meeting people – even when they disagree – and talking to residents. 

Although the paperwork has just recently made it official, he’s been thinking about running again since late last year, after seeing how the number of votes stacked up in the 2020 local election.

“It started after the results from the last election came in and I realized the potential to lose all of the gains that we have made,” he said. “I decided there was no way I could walk away from everything I had worked so hard for.”

He wanted to start working toward his 2022 goals right away, Blake explained about his early announcement. He also wanted to give the community time to assess what he had done since first getting elected in 2018 and engage in conversations of what he wants to do next, which are the same reasons he ran in the first place.

“I ran on some distinct issues and I’ve governed with laser focus on those issues,” Blake said. 

Peter Blake announces

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Councilmember Peter Blake getting sworn in after being elected in 2018

He highlighted three key issues that he’ll continue to work on if re-elected in 2022.

There have been incredible gains for property rights and fixing the balance between those rights and development, he said. They’ve appointed “visionaries” on the local committees and commissions, as well as hired incredible new department leaders, he added. They don’t kowtow to others or the status quo.

“They march to their own drum,” Blake said, “and we can actually get things done (at city hall).”

Another issue Blake said he’s worked on and will continue to focus on is the reduction of the criminal transients that were committing low-level crimes in Laguna Beach.

“Ensuring that the quality of life was never compromised as a result of the homeless advocates and their agendas,” taking over the town, he said. “And that’s taken quite a bit of effort.”

The third issue Blake said he will continue to concentrate on is turning around and creating a better dining and retail experience in the downtown area, and throughout town, including the promenade and parklets that were developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake said restrictive policies caused unintended consequences and attracted the low-end businesses and low-end tourists, he said, blaming Village Laguna, the local group whose members he often clashes with on various issues.

They are a vocal minority, Blake continued, calling a few opposing activists “political gadflies” who attend meetings, write comments on social media, and send letters to local publications. 

The arguments between Blake and residents or a few of his fellow council members have often become heated, resulting in name-calling and back-and-forth bickering. The behavior prompted the council to censure him earlier this year for violating the Rules of Decorum and Civility. He argued that he was defending himself and that his comments were in response to remarks made toward him first. If those types of disparaging comments about him continue, he will continue to counter, Blake said during the censure discussion in March.

He’s defending himself against constant attacks, he said on Thursday.

“When they go low, I will go lower,” Blake said, repeating what he said after the campaign in 2018, adding “into the depths…if that’s where they want to meet.”

There’s been a lot written about him, in terms of incivility, Blake admitted, and he “earned” the censure. 

“I’m not, by any stretch of the imagination, calling myself a victim,” Blake said, “but before judging me, walk a mile in my shoes.”

People should ask themselves what they would do to accomplish something in a town ruled by activists continually opposing him, Blake said. They may not want to admit they support someone that fights the way he does, but they support the work he does, Blake said. 

“I was told I was unelectable, that my views were outrageous and abhorrent,” Blake said. “But what they said in public and what they did in private at the ballot box were two different things.”

After three years, he’s still the same person and approaches things the same way. Whoever voted for him in the 2018 election can expect the same in 2022, Blake said. 

“I’m not in politics to make friends,” he said. “That’s never going to change.”

This campaign will be just as bad as the first time he ran, if not worse, Blake said, although he’s not preparing any differently than in 2018. He’s up against “ruthless opponents” that want to maintain their “grip on power,” he said.

“I expect an ugly campaign,” Blake said. “You’re going to see a fight.”

Although he would be willing to talk things out and work together on certain issues.

“I walk into every meeting thinking, ‘This is great,’ until someone comes up with some bullshit,” Blake said. “If they want to sit down at the table and carve something out that we can all be happy with, I’ll do that. And if they want to fight, I’ll gladly step in and fight.”

He’s retaliated when he felt the need to defend himself and is the voice for many people who felt ignored for years, he stated. 

“I’ll stand up on Tuesday nights and every other night of the week and fight on their behalf,” Blake said. “Anyone who thinks they can do it better, I’ll see them in the campaign trail.”

 

