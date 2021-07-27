NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

American Red Cross to hold blood drive 072721

American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church on August 13

On Friday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive – “Summer Full of Life” – at Tankersley Hall at Laguna Presbyterian Church (LPC), located at 415 Forest Ave. 

Sandy Grim, ARC/LPC Blood Program Leader (BPL) reports the totals for the last drive on June 4: 61 total appointments were scheduled, hitting the drive goal of 61; 50 people “presented” (were able to donate); 50 units of blood were collected, exceeding the drive goal of 48; 40 units of Whole Blood were collected and there were 5 Power Red donors (2 units collected from each, while plasma and platelets are returned to the donor = 10 units).

Also posted was the LPC achievement of “Premier Partner” status with the American Red Cross (ARC). The minimal requirements are the collection of 50 units annually and a minimum of 30 units per drive. The totals for the 45 blood drives hosted by LPC have averaged 31 units/drive and a total of 1,416 units and 1,517 total donors. 

“These numbers could not have been achieved without the continued support through the years of the members, pastors, and staff of Laguna Presbyterian,” says Sandy. 

American Red Cross church

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church at 415 Forest Ave.

History of LPC/ARC Blood Drives

LPC/ARC Blood Drives began with one per year. 

“As the years and the number of donors increased, the Red Cross pressed us to hold more drives,” says Sandy, “contining to educate us on how to expand, invite, and accommodate first-time donors, reach out to more businesses, schools, and other churches in Laguna, many who included our ‘Ask’ in their bulletins and websites. A few years ago, Stu News and KX FM also ‘spread’ the word. Our donor numbers kept growing, and we responded with increasing our ARC Blood Drives, first to two a year, then three, and in the last few years, four per year, as the scheduled donor goals for each were set higher.” 

Sandy reports that part of the increased number of blood donors was due to COVID-19, causing other Red Cross Blood Drive sites nearby to close and/or cease operating. “We gained people from all over Laguna, as well as those who work in town. It was wonderful to see so many people greet each other and to welcome those who ‘discovered’ our location (many said they read about us in Stu News, and many ‘heard about it on the radio’). They commended the friendliness and speed of the volunteers and Red Cross staff, that they could shorten their time spent to only 45 minutes when they used Rapid Pass, the cool comfort and large size of Tankersley Hall, and ease of parking. Our goal for scheduled appointments per drive is now 60, with units collected at least 48. First-time donors and Power Red donors (2 units collected per person) are steadily increasing as well.” 

To schedule an appointment, sign up online at www.RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “lagunap.” Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading and health history questions.

For questions, call Sandy Grim at (949) 735-7930 or email her at 

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.