 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 072721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 27, 2021

Monsoon madness

Dennis 5Here on Sunday, yet another big plume of monsoonal moisture on steroids is invading the Southwest, including SoCal. Truckloads of rain are drenching places like Phoenix and Tucson with some storms producing way more than an inch of rain, upping some totals since the end of June to amounts normally found in a whole year! Tucson has already collected over six inches just this month alone, compared to a normal July output of 2.6 inches. Phoenix got hammered by nearly two inches on just Saturday, along with near-hurricane-force winds with a rare hailstorm that dropped ping pong ball size hail to that community. Phoenix has received nearly four inches of rain this month compared to a normal of 1.3 inches. 

Tucson has already surpassed the wettest July on record set in 1981, when 6.11 fell. They’ve broken that record by a tenth of an inch and July’s not even over yet. The wettest July on record in Phoenix was 5.15 inches in 1984. Las Vegas normally sees around four inches for a whole year, and they’ve already gotten that much in July alone, and we’ve still got 6-8 more weeks of monsoon season remaining! For the Southwest it’s either feast or famine and feast is taking center stage this time around. Our local mountain and desert region from San Bernardino County southward are getting in on the action as well, with a spectacular two-hour thunderstorm in the Big Bear Lake area on Sunday afternoon.

Local ocean temps are at normal levels for late July, with readings hovering in the 68-72-degree range. Yet another healthy SSW pulse from the Southern Hemisphere is filling in here on Sunday afternoon, with a few six-foot sneaker sets pouring through at Lower Trestles, with at least 50 players or more on it. We’ve seen a lot of Southern Hemisphere surf this year, a lot more than we’ve seen in several years, and we even had a nice little shorter period bump from former Hurricane Felicia late last week. August and September are normally our two busiest months for Baja swell action, and that brings to mind the most epic Baja swell month of all time, when in August of 1972 (our best swell summer ever) produced a record seven hurricane swells in the short span of only four and a half weeks!

August of 1972 opened with a crisp SSE pulse and 3-6 ft fun-zone swell from Cat 2 Hurricane Celeste. Right on her heels was Hurricane Diane, who sent us a healthy 4-6 ft severe angle (160-degree SSE pulse), delivering some really clean waves at Brooks Street with glassy conditions both days and a most inviting 74-degree water temp, thanks to the El Nino that was in full swing. Diane’s waves subsided after a couple of days but no worry! Three days later, along came Category 3 Hurricane Estelle that lit up Brooks Street’s Second Reef with 8 ft sets for three solid days. 

The hurricane machine took a short break after Estelle left the building, but in the meantime a big, long-period Southern Hemi swell arrived and hung out for five whole days. Right after that the hurricane machine was once again well-oiled and tuned and immediately popped out back-to-back Cat 3 storms. Their names were Fernanda and Gwen, which combined to deliver us nearly a week of consistent 4-8 ft waves with the water temp now at 75. 

Shortly thereafter the month closed with yet two Baja monsters, Hyacinth and Inez, both Category 4 cyclones, and they bestowed upon us two double overhead bangers to close out the most epic August ever. The NOAA and the National Hurricane Center both declared the month of August 1972 by far the busiest month on record for Eastern Pacific hurricane production. The summer of 1983 came close but anyone who was around 49 years ago will all agree that the summer of 1972 was the one

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

