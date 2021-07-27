NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Art in Public Places 072721

“Art in Public Places” – Rock Pile Carve by George Stone

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the nineteenth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

“Rock Pile Carve” was dedicated in honor of Maryellen Enright Brannon, who passed away in 1999

Installed in 2000, Rock Pile Carve was created through a donation from the Brannon family. Bob Brannon funded the $8,000 artist-designed bench in Heisler Park where his wife, the late Maryellen Enright Brannon, used to walk every day. 

Rock Pile Carve by George Stone is an approximately 4-foot high by 9-foot by 4-foot stainless steel, stone, and concrete sculpture. The title of this sculpture references Rockpile, a Laguna Beach surfing spot named for a group of rocks, located to the south.

Art in distance

Click on photo for a larger image

The sculpture’s title references Rockpile, a south LB surfing spot 

Stone, an accomplished Los Angeles public artist, created this site-specific piece to convey his own experiences of surfing at Rockpile (a grouping of rocks located south of the installation). The sculpture lends itself not only to “check out the surf” but also to enjoy views of Catalina. 

A Los Angeles native, Stone received his Bachelor of Arts from Cal State Long Beach and a Master of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design. Stone is the recipient of numerous awards and has had his work exhibited and reviewed throughout the region, nationally, and in France and Japan. Stone incorporates advanced technologies, sound, movement, and a sense of irony into his work.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here. 

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

