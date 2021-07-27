NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 60  |  July 27, 2021

Meet Shelter’s Pets of the Week 072721

Meet Shelter’s Pets of the Week

Two guinea pigs are taking over as Pets of the Week. This pair of friends have yet to be named, but are looking for a home that will take the both of them in. They were found abandoned behind a restaurant dumpster in the Canyon, but have made a full recovery at the shelter and are in great health. These two love to have fun, and are very entertaining when it comes to ensuring they get enough food. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have these two guinea pigs adopted together as soon as possible.

Meet Shelter's Guinea pig 1 Meet Shelter's Guinea pig 2

Click on photos for larger images

These two friends come as a package, and are full of love to give

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.