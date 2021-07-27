The Guitar Shoppe: a unique and world-renowned 072721

The Guitar Shoppe: a unique and world-renowned pro guitar shop right here in Laguna

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

For almost 50 years – as of January 2022 – The Guitar Shoppe has been the go-to place for guitarists far and near. Musicians in Laguna have been especially fortunate that a shop offering a multitude of music-related services is right here in their own backyard – and clients all over the globe seek out their expertise as well.

If one has the idea that this is merely a retail store, that would be a mistake. Of course, The Guitar Shoppe does sell guitars (and folk instruments) – ranging from $99 to six figures – but they offer so much more. They build custom guitars and provide everything in the realm of musical needs – lessons, repair, and restoration.

This half-century of skill and experience originated from Jim Matthews and Kirk Sand, owners of The Guitar Shoppe. Kirk came to California from Illinois in 1972 to study classical guitar at the University of Redlands. Coincidentally, 1972 was also the year Jim opened The Guitar Shoppe and Kirk joined as an owner in 1974. A fixture at the local guitar shop in Illinois, Kirk learned much of the business there. When he first came to California, he worked at the Fender Guitar Factory, but eventually, he found The Guitar Shoppe, and that was it.

Co-Owner Kirk Sand builds custom guitars upstairs – this one is ready for the neck and back

“We want customers to buy a guitar and then come back,” says Jim. “Sales are brisk; however, we don’t rely on the professional musicians, we rely on the hobbyists who can afford a nice guitar.”

According to Kirk, one reason they’ve been in the same location for 50 years (through fire and floods) is the great relationship they’ve had with their landlord. “I don’t complain, I get things fixed,” he says and wants to publicly thank his landlord who didn’t charge him rent during the pandemic when the store was shut down. “We’ve always had a great relationship with the landlord and now Dave Csira of Cove Realty, who took over recently. If you’re nice to your landlord, they’re nice to you. I call the plumber and electrician if something needs to be fixed and try to help as much as I can.”

Loyalty and longevity

The Co-Managers are Ben Wagner, who has been there for 20 years, and Sean Copeland, who has been there18 years.

“Ben and Sean will take over the business when Jim and I retire,” says Kirk. “They’ll have first right of refusal.”

Never idle, Ben and Sean, when not helping customers, are repairing or doing other things around the shop. Don’t think for a minute that anyone follows customers around when they’re browsing, and visitors – to their delight – can try out the guitars to their hearts’ content without anyone hovering nearby.

Adding to the welcoming atmosphere, there have been generations of shop dogs at The Guitar Shoppe. The new one is Sean’s four-and-a-half-month-old Great Dane puppy Bigsby who sleeps under a work bench. Ben’s Akita Eila showed up later in the day. Past shop dogs include Jack and Blue, whose photos hang on the wall.

Co-Manager Ben Wagner (on left) and Co-Owner Jim Matthews

Growing up with guitars

Kirk, Jim, Ben, and Sean all grew up with guitars.

“I’ve always been a guitar player, and on February 19, 1964, after the Beatles appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, the guitar exploded, and every boy was in a garage band,” says Kirk. “I knew right there and then that I wanted to be in the guitar business and a guitar player. But I didn’t much like the traveling and playing and got into business pretty quickly doing custom construction.”

Sand Guitars enjoys an international reputation with endorsers such as Chet Atkins, Jose Feliciano, Jerry Reed, Richie Sambora (a Laguna resident), Tommy Emmanuell, the late Lenny Breau, and many others.

Kirk builds around six guitars a year and custom orders are two to three years out.

“I have a deal in the works to make copies of my handmade guitars, and they will sell in Japan – I hope this year. Sand Guitars will be made in Japan with a design I approved. They approached me – Chet Atkins is very popular there. It will be the Japanese Sand Guitar, and it will sell all over country and the world.”

Jim attended high school in Riverside and got a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology at Long Beach State. Always into constructing things, when he was eight years old, Jim began building model airplanes. “I built radio-controlled airplanes. I’ve been doing that forever, and I really enjoy the building process. Now they’re made of foam and need to have instruction. It’s such a great hobby, but very few people do it. I imagine every pilot and astronaut must have had it as a hobby. It teaches young people to work with their hands and problem solve. As a kid of the 1950s, I was also into cars.”

Co-Manager Sean Copeland and shop dog Bigsby

Ben, who grew up in Laguna, has been playing the guitar since he was 10 years old and took lessons at The Guitar Shoppe. “I had a great experience and fell in love with it.” His wife Katlin is an exhibitor at the Festival of the Arts and has also shown at the Sawdust Festival in past years (she is also featured in Stu News Laguna this issue). They live in the canyon.

It’s easy to say that music is pretty much Ben’s life. The name of his band is The Great North Special. “I also play duo gigs with Andrew Corradini (who is also in The Great North Special),” he says.

Around ten years ago, Jim, Ben, and Sean had a band called Doggie Style.

Outside of work, Sean spends most of his time with his children, who are six and 10. He loves photography and plays guitar as well. He’s also a songwriter and composer and records music commercially.

“This is a great lifestyle,” Sean says. “It doesn’t feel like work, it’s like an extended family.”

Repairs

Guitars are shipped to the shop for repairs from all over the world. A professional musician in Nashville flew out here just to get a particular nut for his guitar.

Jim explains the repair process on a guitar that looks as if it’s encased in a medieval torture device. “The top came loose on this 1964 Epiphone guitar that was shipped from Pittsburgh by a professional musician to be repaired.” Smiling, he points out the numerous clamps that will remain in place for 24 hours, “It’s being punished.”

Playing guitar during the pandemic

“We are one of the oldest businesses in town,” says Jim. “Musicians were dead in the water during the pandemic. We were closed for three months; the pandemic hurt others but helped us. People were staying home and playing their guitars. We got repair shipments from all over the world. We also took advantage of that time to reorganize the store and inventory.”

1964 Epiphone guitar in for repairs

“People want quality, good guitars, and we’ve always done a lot of repairs, but it completely snowballed during the pandemic.” Jim gestures to a wall filled with slips of paper. “We’re three weeks out on repairs.”

They get inventory from a variety of manufacturers and carry a full spectrum of guitars.

“There’s been a longer lead time for ordering guitars,” Jim says. “We just ordered for 2023. We are also being limited by manufacturers as to the number of guitars we can order. Because of the social distancing and lockdown, fewer were made, and then when they do get here, they set in the ports waiting. Getting imported guitars is a problem, it’s such an unknown. There suddenly may be a deluge of guitars. We have to be covered, because some manufacturers charge for cancellation.”

Jim laments the effect of technology on the younger generations. “Over the last 10-20 years, kids want instant gratification, however, to play the guitar is a learning process, but it’s so rewarding. Guitars aren’t the all-consuming thing anymore. Some hobbies take long and meticulous work and that is one of them.

We’re always trying to get beginners. They become future customers and friends.”

Guitars love Laguna weather

Not only do Laguna residents love the weather here, surprisingly, so do guitars.

“It’s the perfect climate for them,” says Kirk. “It’s not too dry or too wet. We usually have 50 percent humidity, and they don’t mind humidity. If it’s too dry, they crack. Dry is bad.”

Luckily, there are humidifiers for guitar cases that circulate air.

Strange occurrences

In response to the question, “Have any strange things happened over the years?” Sean says, “Well, we are a guitar store and on PCH.”

“One day a guy in his 40s parked across the street and ran across the highway. He came in and tried out some guitars,” says Kirk. “He was really good. I didn’t know who he was. Turns out he was Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Ben sold him an entry-level acoustic guitar and then Armstrong ran across the highway, got into his car and drove away.”

Over the years they’ve had famous visitors such as Sting, Lauren Hutton, and Diane Keaton.

Ben testing out a guitar

“One time I was here at 2 a.m., and I got a call,” says Kirk. “The people across the street were having a party and one of the guests swore she was a country singer – they needed a guitar for her to play and wanted to buy one at 2 a.m. Another time, an executive came in and kept placing guitars on the counter. He ended up buying five guitars, one was very expensive.”

Twice they’ve had bricks thrown at the windows. One of the instances was a diversion for the police while the perpetrators robbed stores in South Laguna. “But we’ve had good luck with crime.”

Surprises

It’s not a surprise that honesty is the policy at The Guitar Shoppe.

“People will come in to sell guitars,” says Ben, “something as valuable as a 1960 Fender Stratocaster that has been kept 100 percent original or a $15 guitar. Sometimes they don’t know what they have. A woman had been cleaning out her grandmother’s things and brought in an extremely rare guitar that was worth around $50,000. She would have been willing to take a few hundred, but we found a buyer at $50,000 for her.”

Kirk adds, “We have collectors who are good friends.”

Guitar teachers

Once a customer purchases a guitar, that’s just the beginning – then come the lessons, and The Guitar Shoppe offers a variety of teachers.

Their guitar Instructors – Peter Dobson, John Heussenstamm, and Ed Krajec – each have long lists of credentials.

Ed is their resident rock guitarist. He possesses the unique ability to inspire players of all ages – especially young beginners – and get them having fun immediately. Ed’s song catalog is vast, and he is able to teach students the music that is important to them. Ed currently plays solo acoustic guitar at local art shows as well as many gigs with different bands around Southern California.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Guitar Shoppe carries a wide variety of guitars

John is an American guitarist and music educator. He is the author of Guitar Workout, a book published by Hal Leonard Corporation in 2010. With over 40 years of professional experience, John has developed a formidable technical prowess on the guitar. He specializes in jazz, blues, modern fusion, rock, and country. John teaches players of all ages and skill levels, inspiring and motivating his students to exceed their expectations and reach their potential.

Peter is a prolific composer, recording artist, and record producer. An Oxford graduate and BBC composer, he began his recording career at Abbey Road for George Martin’s AIR label. His touring and recording bio includes such artists as The Crusaders, The Soul Train Band, The Wailers, The International Reggae Allstars, and Taj Majal’s Phantom Blues Band.

Robert Kazer showed up for a lesson and had nothing but praise for Peter. “Peter is an excellent teacher. He teaches me what I want to learn. I’ve been playing guitar my whole life, but you never stop learning no matter how good you are or what level you’re at.”

“We really know guitars and that’s why we’re still in business,” says Kirk. “It’s easy to stay in business if you know the product. Customers realize how fortunate they are to have a shop here that does repairs, offers lessons, and is a pro shop. They don’t have to send their guitars to New York for repairs. That’s how we’ve weathered the storm of big lot guitar stores.

“Customers can shop online at 2 a.m. in the morning from any state. Our customer base is anyone who walks in the door and the internet makes it possible to have a customer base around the world. Locations doesn’t matter – we sell to Australia, Poland, England, Japan, and Sweden just to name a few.”

Kirk sums it up, “A guitar store is a happy place. It’s heaven. It’s like a candy store for old guys into music.”

And evidently, for musicians of all ages – and locations.

The Guitar Shoppe is located at 1027 B North Coast Hwy.

For more information, go to www.theguitarshoppe.com, call (949) 497-2100, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..