Council agenda includes on-demand trolley service 072721

Council agenda includes on-demand trolley service, street performer rules, adjusting parking locations on Ocean Ave, pickleball courts

By SARA HALL

An interesting agenda for City Council tonight (July 27) includes discussion of a proposed on-demand neighborhood trolley pilot program, another hearing on the street performer ordinance, several resolutions amending parking and loading zone locations on or around Ocean Avenue, and changes related to the pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park.

During regular business tonight (July 27), council will consider an on-demand neighborhood transit pilot program on the three former neighborhood trolley routes beginning in the fall.

Council directed city staff in March to present a pilot program for an on-demand residential transit service that would replace hourly trolley service on three neighborhood routes.

According to the staff report, as proposed, the new service will utilize smaller, more maneuverable vehicles traveling along the three former neighborhood trolley routes (Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights, and Bluebird Canyon), and will allow residents to request a free ride via an app or by phone, with an average wait time of 15 to 20 minutes for the shared-ride service.

The budget for fiscal year 2021-22 includes $753,000 for neighborhood transit services, including the proposed on-demand program, as well as weekday coastal trolley service.

Hours are proposed for Monday through Saturday, but if council directs staff to extend the on-demand service to include Sundays it would require an appropriation of up to $45,000.

The extended suspension of trolley service due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to a new contract operator provides an opportunity for the city to implement the changes, staff noted in the report.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The proposed on-demand service map for the neighborhood trolley routes

Staff is proposing the program after those three routes failed to fill the trolley to the required levels. At just seven boardings per hour on average in summer 2019, there were significantly less riders compared to the busy trolleys operating on Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road, which averaged nearly 40 boardings per hour in the same timeframe.

“Despite multiple marketing campaigns and service adjustments over the past several years, ridership on the three neighborhood routes has remained low, consistently falling below the minimum threshold of 10 boardings per hour established by the city and the Orange County Transportation Authority,” the staff report reads.

Council approved revised off-season service hours for the neighborhood trolleys in October 2019, but ridership remained less than 10 boardings per hour.

In early 2020, staff conducted a series of community listening sessions and distributed a survey (more than 400 responses were collected) to gather feedback. Based on those results, residents reported that they would use the trolley more often if it operated more frequently, if service were more reliable, and if service hours were extended.

According to the staff report, most said they were traveling from the neighborhoods to downtown and wanted to see the service operate every 20 to 30 minutes (instead of hourly). Residents also recommended the smaller vehicles and favored the on-demand service.

Residents will use a mobile app to request a ride, select their preferred pick-up and drop-off location along the routes, and track the vehicle’s progress similar to ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Those without access to a smartphone can request a ride via phone by calling the city’s transit dispatch line.

Once a request is submitted, a driver is dispatched using GPS, and wait times are reduced by grouping ride requests on similar routes. Average wait times are expected to be between 15 and 20 minutes. Passengers under 13 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

LAZ Parking, the city’s new trolley contractor, will provide the transit service while DoubleMap/TransLoc, the same vendor used for trolley dispatching and tracking, will provide the software for the app. LAZ will own and maintain the four vehicles proposed: Two hybrid minivans (nine passengers each), one minivan with a wheelchair lift (and four other seats), and one larger Ford transit van (seating for 15).

Downtown destinations, including shopping and dining establishments, and the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, will still be served.

“Depending on ridership demand and budget, the on-demand program could be expanded in the future phases to provide service into neighborhoods in North and South Laguna,” the staff report reads.

Although it’s not proposed as a “curb-to-curb” model (pick-up/drop-off transportation anywhere within a large set geographic location), it could potentially expand into that type of program, staff noted.

Proposed hours are: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Frida, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Greeter, Michael Minutoli, waving to cars in Laguna Beach

Earlier in the meeting, during the consent calendar, City Council will once again consider a street performer ordinance.

The ordinance was first heard and approved on June 15.

During the second reading on June 29, council unanimously agreed to continue the item so staff can return with more information on the geographic implications of the ordinance and a list identifying eligible sites in the downtown area. The discussion included some concern about the allowed locations under the new regulations and council wanted clarification before moving forward with the item.

The proposed ordinance defines the time, place, and manner of street performances within the city’s jurisdiction, including the Promenade on Forest.

“The ordinance offers the opportunity for musicians to be part of the cultural experience, at no charge to the performer, without the need to obtain a permit and utilize any site, if compliant with the regulations,” the staff report explains.

Based on council direction, staff reviewed the downtown area, popular with musicians, and was able to identify at least six sites that would comply with the rules.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Staff identified six possible sites in downtown that would comply with the proposed street performer ordinance

Staff will also post a draft of proposed educational outreach on the city’s website, so performers can better understand the different opportunities.

Suggested regulations include: Performances limited between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.; street performers cannot perform within 10 feet of a bus stop, street corner, marked pedestrian crosswalk, business entrance and driveways, or residential entrance; not allowing the reduction of the sidewalk to less than four feet or building a stage or props that could cause a hazard; and performances may not utilize any public benches, waste receptacles, or other street furniture.

At the June 29 meeting, council confirmed with staff that “The Greeter,” Michael Minutoli, is not affected by this ordinance at his usual location at Brooks Street and South Coast Highway. He’s already the appropriate 10 feet away from the listed areas of concern, according to staff.

“I don’t have any concern that this ordinance will stop him from performing,” confirmed City Manager Shohreh Dupuis at the meeting.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy city of Laguna Beach

The location of the proposed temporary loading zone

Also on the consent calendar on tonight (July 27) are several resolutions (all under one item) amending parking locations at certain areas on South Coast Highway and Ocean Avenue.

There are three resolutions up for approval under the one item:

--Establish metered parking and removing loading zones at 184 S Coast Hwy.

--Establish a 30-minute parking space at 180 S Coast Hwy.

--Establish a temporary 20-minute loading zone on Ocean Avenue, adjacent to 204 S Coast Hwy.

According to the staff report, a request was received by an adjacent business owner to eliminate two three-minute parking loading zoning spaces in front of 184 S Coast Hwy and to add one 30-minute space.

“The requested changes would better align with current needs of nearby businesses now that Starbucks is closed,” the staff report reads.

Only two responses were received from a survey distributed to 19 nearby businesses, staff reported, one was from the requestor supporting the changes and one requested a 20-minute loading zone on Ocean Avenue.

The two three-minute spaces are recommended by staff to become standard three-hour metered spaces and, because nearby businesses could benefit from it, the standard metered space in front of 180 S Coast Hwy.is recommended to be converted into a 30-minute space.

The request for a 20-minute loading zone on Ocean Avenue was to offset the loss of the loading zone between 176 S Coast Hwy and 222 Ocean Ave that is currently occupied by a dining parklet.

Parklets are allowed with temporary use permits under the Outdoor Dining & Retail Display, and Temporary Signage Policy, which council established in an effort to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Permits granted under the policy run through December 31.

Several public speakers at the June 29 council meeting requested the parklets be reconsidered or removed, specifically noting that one completely blocks the yellow curbed unloading/loading zone in front of the World Newsstand. Shop owner Heidi Miller said she had to close the newsstand primarily because the loading zone was removed.

In response to the request from the survey, staff is recommending the first standard metered parking space on the south side of Ocean Avenue, adjacent to 204 S Coast Hwy, be converted to a 20-minute parking space temporarily until such a time that the dining parklet is removed.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pickleball players on the temporary courts at Alta Laguna Park

Another consent calendar item the council will consider relates to changes pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park.

Staff is recommending council approve converting one tennis court at Alta Laguna Park into permanent pickleball courts in a configuration that maximizes court usage for pickleball play. If approved, staff will meet with pickleball players to discuss the optimal court layout and orientation.

The item also includes a recommendation to maintain two temporary pickleball courts on a second tennis court at Alta Laguna Park with dedicated pickleball hours consistent with those at Lang Park, and tennis play allowed at all other times.

Council will also consider appropriating $17,000 from the park in lieu fund for associated conversion costs.

For the proposed permanent court, the nets would also be permanent and on the multi-use court, the nets would be the current temporary nets.

Following the discussion with pickleball players, staff will meet with a contractor to finalize the cost estimate for court resurfacing and restriping, and will purchase permanent pickleball nets, additional court timers, and barrier nets for between the pickleball courts.

The Recreation Committee unanimously approved the proposal on July 12, with the hope that it will meet the demand for the increasingly popular sport and will help some of the conflict that’s happened between pickleball and tennis players.

Nothing has yet been determined about the specifics on the new Alta Laguna pickleball program, including whether or not the rules and signage at Alta Laguna will be the same as Lang (specifically about the open play/round robin rules) or what the orientation of the proposed permanent courts at Alta Laguna will be (depending on orientation, it could be two or three).

At Lang, during the dedicated open play, or round robin, hours, teams rotate in and out with winners playing a maximum of two games in a row (play to a score of 11) before they have to exit so new players can come on the court. Outside of those dedicated hours, the courts are first-come, first-served, with an hour time limit if people are waiting (people can play/win as many games as they can fit into that one hour).

Lang Park dedicated hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 8 a.m.-noon and Sundays/holidays 9 a.m.-noon.

The Recreation Committee and Laguna Beach City Council approved a Pilot Pickleball program which was implemented at Alta Laguna Park in 2018 that currently includes two multi-use pickleball courts on one tennis court (court #4) that are available to pickleball players Sundays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The court is used for tennis play at all other times.

The council agenda is available online here. The closed session begins at 3:30 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5 p.m.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call (669) 900-9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 93438886940#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at (310) 722-5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

You may also speak in person in Council Chambers.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on July 26 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on July 27 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on July 27, council members may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.