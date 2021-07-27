NewLeftHeader

 July 27, 2021

Signature Gallery hosts Chuck Joseph on Saturday

The Signature Gallery will host Las Vegas-based artist Chuck Joseph for his opening and reception on Saturday, July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Forest Avenue. The public is invited to an evening showcasing his latest palette knife paintings, and to enjoy a night of excitement while soaking in the beauty. 

With a timeless rendering of scenes depicting the glamorous energy from locations like Paris, Monte Carlo, and Venice, Chuck Joseph has a stylized, illustrative approach to his palette knife techniques that makes his work stand out against the crowd. He has even been known to embed vintage material onto the canvas, and then paint the subject matter over it in oil for texture and a piece of history. Above all, Chuck strives to create art that is unique, interesting, and beautiful. 

Growing up in Huntington Beach, Chuck Joseph was fascinated by sketching people and coastal scenes as well as his father’s creations. He would spend countless hours watching his father, a gifted craftsman, sculpt both fine art and furniture. Fascinated with the intricate carving techniques, precision, and movement of the medium his father employed, the young artist began to work with palette knives to “sculpt” his ideas on canvas.

Chuck chose to teach himself the techniques involved in his craft rather than taking the more traditional classroom approach to studying art. He enjoyed the process of discovery in all areas from mixing paints to understanding color and developing his own style, often challenging traditional perceptions of art. Inspired by the work of Salvador Dali, he frequently added something a little unconventional to his work.

In 2008, Chuck broke into the Laguna Beach art scene with great success. He immediately captured the attention of collectors with his avant-garde style of using the palette knife to create sculpted strokes and flow in his art. Inspired by his surroundings, personal experiences, and eccentric styles, Chuck’s work has a familiarity that viewers can identify with.

Established on Forest Avenue over a decade ago, The Signature Gallery has held to its mission of “Inspiring and Uplifting the World through the Beauty of Artwork” by connecting hundreds of thousands of fine art collectors with the artists and the pieces that touch their soul. The gallery will offer live music, chilled refreshments, and an ensemble of cutting-edge new artwork on display for the summer season. View the excitement and drama of a recently updated gallery and experience a night out in Laguna with Chuck Joseph.

For more information and to view the gallery’s full roster of artists, visit www.thesignaturegallery.com.

The Signature Gallery is located at 220 Forest Ave.

 

