NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

COVID-19: 25 new cases and no new deaths reported 073021

COVID-19: 25 new cases and no new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is now reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, July 21-27, there have been 25 new cases in Laguna Beach and no new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 935 cases reported to date and six deaths.

During the past week, the county reported a total of 2,829 new cases, raising the total to 262,524 to date. The death totals for the county were four for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,140.

As of Tuesday, July 27, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 4,290,726 tests to date. There are 212 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 48 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the County, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the County’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s new edition.

COVID 19 7 30 21

Click on photo for larger image

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.