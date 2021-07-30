NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 073021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

July 30, 2021

Warmest, coldest, and wettest Augusts

Dennis 5This July ended up being cooler than normal for the high temp at an average for the month of 74.7 degrees, compared to a normal of 77.0, and the average low for July was 65.2, compared to a normal of 64.4, with not a single 80-degree temp the whole month. It’s looking like that trend will continue for at least the foreseeable future with near normal temps at least here on the coast, and no major heat waves inland for a while. Local ocean temps have taken a bit of a plunge as of late with temps across the county a brisk 62-65 degrees.

Here comes August, our warmest month of the year for both air and water temps, with a normal hi-lo of 78-65 here in town and normal water temps at around 70. Our hottest August day was 101 in 1981 and 1983. Our coolest August low was 51 in 1953. Incidentally, Laguna picked up 0.16 inches of rain from the showers we had earlier this week. It was the first measurable July precipitation since 2015 when a July record of 0.90 fell. 

Normal August rainfall in Laguna is around a tenth of an inch. Our wettest August on record was a robust 2.23 inches back in 1977, followed by 0.75 in 1983 and 0.35 in 1972. Our warmest water temp was 79.5 for a brief period in August of 1994, and our coldest water temp was 55 in 2010 when there was a strong La Nina event going on.

When we surfers see a huge pool of very warm water expanding and pushing far north here in the Eastern Pacific Tropics come summertime, we know that’s the prime sign of a developing strong El Nino event coming on, so El Nino, our friend, is coming to pay us a visit. This means that the enemy, La Nina, has been evicted from the area taking her cold water, flat surf, and drought-plagued winters with her! It is now the year of abundance! 

In 1983 and 1997, the strongest El Ninos of the 20th century were running the show as super-warm Eastern Pacific waters pushed far to the north with ocean temps reaching as high as 72 all the way north to Northern California, and even as far north as British Columbia with their water temps as high as 68! One of my surf buddies, Costa Azul’s owner Rod Greenup, was up in B.C. in September of 1997 and he called me to tell me about that epic event.

Those two mega El Nino events produced off-the-charts surf for months on end from every direction, all the way from heavy SSE hurricanes off Baja, to huge SSW and SW long-period mackers from the Southern Hemisphere, to seemingly never-ending North Pacific monster waves from the west, WNW, and NW lighting up spots on Hawaii’s north and west shores as well as all of California and Baja and even mainland Mexico’s west coast!

Both El Ninos produced two of the wettest years in all of California, setting records in rainfall to new levels. More coverage on our friend and enemy next Tuesday!

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

