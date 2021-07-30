NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

ECW features Tommy Benson 073021

ECW features Tommy Benson and Friends at fundraiser for local nonprofits on August 7

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) is planning a series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer and early fall. Their next one will be on Saturday, Aug 7 with local musicians Tommy Benson and Friends. They play all kinds of music including jazz, rock, country, and requests! 

The concert will be held on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace behind the church at 428 Park Ave from 5-7 p.m. 

Benson is the host and producer of Guitar Gods Power Hour and co-host and co-producer of Jazz Quest Radio on Laguna Beach’s KX FM.

​He says, “My guitar journey is just beginning, and it’s already been 25+ years. Listen to my shows, come to my gigs, and buy music…it nourishes the soul.”

Tommy Benson and Friends plays on August 7

ECW is also offering meals provided by local restaurants which can be ordered with tickets. The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as Laguna Beach Community Foundation – COVID-19 Relief Fund, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Sally’s Fund, and Laguna Beach Seniors, among others. 

The St. Mary’s Chapter of ECW is a great way for women in the St. Mary’s community to come together and to create fundraisers and activities that benefit local, national, and global causes. ECW welcomes women of all ages and from all walks of life to meet, connect, and participate! 

For complete information on the event on August 7 and to buy tickets, go to https://stmarysecw.simpletix.com/ or contact Linda Bratcher at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (704) 576-2261, or Joslyn Aitken at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 683-9770.

 

