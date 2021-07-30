NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Guest Column Changes at Mission Laguna Beach 073021

Guest Column

Changes at Mission Laguna Beach

By Seth Teigen, Chief Executive, Providence Mission Hospital

Last December, we took a historical step forward as a hospital when we updated our exterior Mission Hospital signage on our Mission Viejo campus to reflect our identity as part of the Providence health system and our new name…Providence Mission Hospital. I am pleased to share that we have begun the same transition at our beautiful Laguna Beach campus. I wanted to check in with you, our community, as you start to notice these exciting changes.

The first phase of this transition included changing the signs on the ground level, like the monument sign on Coast Highway, the signs outside the Emergency Department, and the signage on the wall near the Rose Garden. I’m happy to share that those changes are already complete. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Seth Teigen, Providence Mission Hospital CEO

In mid-August, we will begin the most significant transition by removing the current master brand signage on the top floor of the hospital, facing Coast Highway. Our new Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach brand will be installed in early September. We’ve been planning this exciting change for some time and it’s so wonderful to see it come to fruition. 

The next wave of sign changes will be made to our medical office buildings in the fall. “Physician Center East and West” will soon be called “Health Center East and West,” which is more inclusive of different types of health care providers.

I recognize that change can be difficult, especially when the change involves the name of a beloved and treasured community resource like our hospital. Luckily, Mission Hospital Laguna Beach will still continue to provide exceptional care close to home. Our caregivers and physicians offer the most compassionate care to our community and are dedicated to providing our patients with the high-quality, safe experience they deserve. We promise to continue putting our patients first, as it is an honor to be your partner in health.

As we enjoy the last few weeks of summer, I hope that you have made use of the beach parking that we made available in designated locations in the parking lot that sits in front of the hospital on Coast Highway and alongside 7th Street. This year we also added restrooms, hand washing stations, and additional waste containers for beachgoes near our parking structure. Through our ongoing partnership with the City of Laguna Beach, we learned that these resources could benefit residents, as well as visitors, and we are very happy to make it available. We are always committed to easing your way – whether you’re inside our hospital as a patient, or if you’re just looking for a fun day outside at the beach!

 

