 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

Laguna Board of REALTORS® donates 55 pounds of fruit and vegetables to Laguna Food Pantry

Members of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) donated 55 pounds of homegrown fruit and vegetables from their gardens to the Laguna Food Pantry in support of its efforts to give back to the community. 

Tracy Lineback, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, loves donating from her “Lemon Giving Tree”

Bags of lemons, unusual lemon cucumbers, tomatoes, kumquats, grapes, oranges, and apples were delivered to the Pantry, which gladly accepts locally homegrown fruits and vegetables. It is a treat that their shoppers really enjoy. 

In August, the LBOR members will be donating dry goods from the Food Pantry’s “Big 7” need list, which includes cereal, peanut butter, pasta, rice, beans, and soup. LBOR is also working with the Pantry to coordinate a volunteer day to help stock their shelves in the coming months.

Jesse Brossa, Surterre Properties, proudly shows off his homegrown mega bunch of grapes and delicious apples

The Laguna Food Pantry, which serves more than 800 families a week, believes no one should go hungry. Their mission is to collect and distribute free, fresh, and nutritious groceries to people in need.

 

