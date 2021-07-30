NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! welcomes legendary songwriters 073021

Laguna Live! welcomes legendary songwriters to upcoming Beth’s Tuesdays

Laguna Live! is delighted to welcome the legendary Jack Tempchin and Alfred Johnson along with an in-person audience to the nonprofit’s upcoming Beth’s Tuesdays. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug 3 at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $10 in advance ($15 at the door) and can be purchased at www.lagunalive.org.

Legendary hit songwriter Jack Tempchin 

Jack Tempchin is a legendary hit songwriter, whose compositions “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Already Gone” are synonymous with the Southern California sound. 

Alfred Johnson is a highly regarded singer/songwriter and funky piano player. He is considered by some as one of this century’s most animated and original songwriters.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter and funky piano player Alfred Johnson 

The show can also be viewed virtually, starting at 7 p.m., on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page, YouTube channel, or at www.lagunalive.orgafter the concert. 

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave.

 

