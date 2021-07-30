NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

75.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 61  |  July 30, 2021

LBHS girls win silver at the 2021 073021

LBHS girls win silver at the 2021 USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics

Story by Steve Riches

Photos by Scott Brashier

Eight rising LBHS juniors (Tasha Denny, Charlotte Riches, Jordan Schneider, Cleo Washer, Lauren Short, and Myha Pinto) and two rising sophomores (Ava Knepper and Emmy Hensley) made up half the SET 16U Black team, which took silver in the highly competitive USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics (JOs) Championship. 

JOs took place last week (July 22-25) at pools across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with the top 48 American teams in each age group competing. After the first day, the top 24 teams competed in the Platinum division, while the bottom 24 teams competed in the Gold division.

LBHS girls three

Click on photo for a larger image

Charlotte Riches and Cleo Washer in action

On Thursday, SET 16U Black won games against the team from Praetorian Bakersfield 26-4, and San Jose Almaden 18-3. Friday’s games were harder, as the girls battled with Royal from Fresno for a 14-8 win, and Glendora Foothill for a 12-5 win. 

Saturday was the critical day, as a win meant only one game that day, and a ticket straight to the semi-finals on Sunday morning. A very close game with Pasadena Rose Bowl resulted in a 10-6 win and the remainder of the day off.

LBHS girls Ava

Click on photo for a larger image

Ava Knepper takes no prisoners

Early Sunday morning, SET 16U Black played San Diego Shores, winning the game in a penalty shootout and taking the team to the final later that day. Despite having beaten Santa Barbara 805 for gold two weeks ago at the US Club Championships, this time, after a hard-fought game, Santa Barbara won 10-6 for gold, and SET 16U Black finished with a well-earned silver.

LBHS girls three

Click on photo for a larger image

Tasha Denny makes a great save

In the 16U Gold division, SET 16U Pink, with LBHS rising juniors and rising sophomores, finished in first place. In the 18U Platinum division, SET 18 Gray, with LBHS rising seniors, finished in fourth place, and SET 18U Black with LBHS graduated seniors finished in fifth place.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.