 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Art in Public Places 080321

“Art in Public Places” – Breaching Whale by Jon Seeman

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This is the twentieth in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are over 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The sculpture Breaching Whale by Jon Seeman was installed in Heisler Park in July of 2011.

Breaching Whale was commissioned and approved by both the Arts Commission and City Council but left homeless since its placement could not be agreed upon, but eventually it found its home at Heisler Park. 

Art in front whale

Click on photo for a larger image

The main body of the sculpture is made of cor-ten steel 

Originally intended for the Third Street frontage at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center, it was ultimately deemed too large and a potential traffic hazard and banished into storage. 

While stashed away, Seeman added the glass and stainless steel ornamentation to its base which suggest a frolic among waves. The main body of the sculpture is made of cor-ten steel, a material designed to rust on the surface without rusting through and stainless steel.

Seeman’s abstract sculptures evoke a sense of motion frozen in time. Heavy steel forms appear to float and align in an unexpected balance. He meticulously cuts, forms, and welds each steel shape in his art studio. Once all the forms are completed, they are chain hoisted into place and welded into a dynamic composition.

Born in Laguna Beach, Seeman attended Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles (1997) and University of California Irvine, Fine Arts (1984-1986). 

Art in glass

Click on photo for a larger image

Glass and stainless steel decorations 

As part of an “artistic family” with a mix of inventors, engineers, and artists in his ancestry, Seeman has art in his DNA. He completed his first steel sculpture at the age of fifteen. In his early twenties he moved from Laguna Beach to Manhattan, N.Y., to become immersed in the art world. Seeman apprenticed with several artisans learning the skills he needed before moving back to Laguna to start his own art studio and continue advanced art education. His goal was to become an artist with an unprecedented aesthetic.

Shortly after opening his Laguna art studio in 1979, a gallery sold his 10-foot-high sculpture titled Pierced Arc to a well-known movie maker. Movie stars and movie makers took notice of his large-scale steel sculptures and became his first collectors.

The structural integrity of steel has given Seeman the ability to create interactive compositions with a dynamic sense of suspension. “I design without regard to gravity which in turn provides me with the welcome challenges of fabrication,” Seeman says. Seeman constantly invents innovative construction techniques that allow him to exemplify forms in play with implied motion. 

Art in back whale

Click on photo for a larger image

The sculpture should be seen from all angles 

Along with an ever-growing demand by collectors worldwide, many cities and corporations have commissioned Seeman to design, engineer, and construct high visibility public sculptures.

Seeman also has two other pieces of public art in Laguna: High Flying in Bluebird Canyon, installed in 2009, and Rotating at the Festival of the Arts, installed in 2006.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

