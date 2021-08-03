Pageant of the Masters invites community to give the gift of living pictures to local charitable organizations

Pageant of the Masters at Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is proud to once again provide the opportunity for patrons to gift tickets to the world-famous performance of “living pictures” with the Masters at Giving program. Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated over 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable organizations in the Southern California area.

“Our Masters at Giving program provides a memorable evening to charities and nonprofit groups who might not otherwise experience the Pageant of the Masters,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR, Festival of Arts. “This year, our list of charitable organizations includes COVID-19 frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans’ groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, and mentoring programs.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Peterson (rest in peace), Dave Connell (rest in peace), and Richard Moore – American Legion

Masters at Giving offers the opportunity to give a group of tickets to charitable organizations in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl. Tickets are $40 each and will also admit the group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of an unforgettable experience at the 2021 performance of Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories today by visiting http://www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

“We would like to thank past contributors who have provided tickets to these nonprofit and charitable associations,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should be able to reconnect and immerse themselves with the arts, and with the help of our patrons and donors we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible.

The 2021 Pageant of the Masters runs July 7-September 3, 2021. Tickets start at $30 per person. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2021 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 3, 2021.

For more information, ticket policies, and to purchase tickets, visit www.PageantTickets.com or call (800) 487-3378.

Festival of Arts debuts new, free smartphone app

One of the nation’s most iconic art festivals is offering art at your fingertips with a new, state-of-the-art approach. The nonprofit Festival of Arts, producer of the popular Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, debuted the Festival of Arts Laguna Beach smartphone app just as the 2021 summer events returned following a year on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now available on iOS and Google Play app stores, this free and easy-to-use app is a personal guide to all things Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. Designed to help guests get more out of their experience, the app includes all the must-know information about planning your visit.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

App offers easy access to event schedules, artists, pageant seats, maps, and more

“The Festival of Arts has so much to offer visitors. With more than 100 artists, the Pageant of the Masters production, dozens of live music events, art tours, special exhibits, and more, the experience can seem overwhelming,” shared Jeff Rovner, exhibiting artist and Festival of Arts Board Member. “But with our new mobile app, guests can plan their visits and navigate the grounds with confidence.”

The app project was spearheaded by Rovner and produced in collaboration with the Festival of Arts Marketing and PR team of Sharbie Higuchi and Meghan Perez with the goal of making art more accessible to patrons, collectors, and art lovers through technology. It offers guests an innovative and convenient way to stay informed and connected to the arts all summer long.

Users may browse a custom-made section featuring the 2021 Festival exhibitors, their artwork, and biographies. Plus, they will be able to browse by mediums, make a list of their favorite artists, locate artists’ booths on the interactive grounds map, and get in touch with the Festival artists directly from the app.

The Festival of Arts app also allows users to learn about the Pageant’s theme and theater etiquette, locate their Pageant seats, discover upcoming events, see who’s performing on the Festival’s concert stage, purchase reserved concert seating, and so much more!

Click here to download the free official Festival of Arts Laguna Beach App or go to your app store and search Festival of Arts Laguna Beach.

Rovner adds, “Our new Festival of Arts mobile app is so simple and comprehensive, it’s like having a tour guide in your pocket. Our guests will soon wonder how they ever visited us without it.”

Connect with a click to the Festival’s over 100+ exhibiting artists and the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival’s new app. Another way to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show is to visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media.

Chabad Laguna Beach returns in person with High Holiday Blast Off, registration now open

The new year at Chabad Laguna Beach will begin with a High Holiday Blast Off event on Sunday, Sept 12 at 11 a.m., featuring Challah baking, holiday crafts, Shofar blowing, honey cake, and more. It is open to all children in the community!

At Chabad Hebrew School, the children come in with a smile and leave humming a Hebrew song. The school’s curriculum allows students to bake a Challah, make their own Menorah, and participate in a Passover Seder.

Hebrew reading is taught using the highly acclaimed Aleph Champ program, modeled after the karate/martial arts motivational system. Holidays are explored throughout the year with exciting hands-on lessons and CKids clubs, and morals and values take front row with focus on Mitzvah opportunities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Previous school session

One of the Hebrew School curriculum highlights this year is Israel Quest. Students will be embarking on an adventure of a lifetime, exploring Jewish history and secrets to eternal survival, as they relive the journey of the Jewish People in the land of Israel.

Classes will be meeting on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30-6 p.m. for children ages 5-13. Bar/Bat Mitzvah lessons are available. For more info, call Perel at (949) 499- 0770 or visit the Hebrew School website at www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Chabad Laguna Beach is located at 30804 S Coast Hwy.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their August program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Join a Park Ranger for a fun introduction to the ecology of Crystal Cove State Park at their weekly Junior Ranger programs on Tuesdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 1 0 a.m. This children’s nature program is a favorite in State Parks and allows visitors ages 7-12 to earn a badge. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). Come for the program, stay for the day. $15 day-use parking fee.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on a one-mile Family Nature Hike at Crystal Cove State Park on Wednesdays, August 4, 11, 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). $15 day-use fee.

Join park naturalist Alex for a fun, kid-friendly Beach Scavenger Hunt on Thursdays, August 12 and 26 at 9 a.m. Search for natural treasures left behind by the ocean and learn about the coastal marine wildlife found in the park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA.) Bring water, sunscreen, and a hat. Meet at the Reef Point Parking Lot (PCH coastward at stoplight Reef Point, turn left after the entrance kiosk, and meet at the first restroom building). $15 day-use fee.

Explore Crystal Cove State Park at your own pace. Head out on the Environmental Study Loop Trail or into Moro Canyon with self-guided activities on this Family Fun Morning on Fridays, August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Look for animal evidence, smell local plants, and listen for bird songs while learning about the natural resources in the park. Meet a park naturalist to pick up your adventure goodies at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day-use fee.

Love birds and strolls in the park? Need help identifying the calls and songs? Join a Crystal Cove State Park bird expert on a guided Summer Bird Walk on Saturday, August 14 at 8 a.m. on both the inland and coastal areas of the park. Look for local species and summer migrants on this lovely early morning meander. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at School-State Park stoplight, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day-use fee. Among the birds, you might spot are Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican, and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove/. For a trail map, click here.

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a Coastal Geology Tour on Saturday, August 15 at 10 a.m. where a geologist will crack the mystery about those hamburger bun-shaped rocks dotting the shoreline and explain how sea level was once as high as the cliffs. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at the Los Trancos stoplight). Day-use fee: $5/per hour.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures Beach Walk and discover the countless species of marine algae – green, red, and brown – which are found on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2 near the boardwalk (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to the first lot). $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” on Saturday, August 28 at 9 a.m. and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures while walking the bluff trail and scanning the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast and left at the kiosk to the last lot). $15 day-use fee.

Note: For all events, activities are free (unless a cost is listed). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).