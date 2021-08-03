NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Laguna Live! receives FOA Foundation grant 080321

Laguna Live! receives FOA Foundation grant

Laguna Live! recently received a $3,500 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. Since the start of the pandemic, when indoor concerts and classes were prohibited, Laguna Live! has continued to bring the joy of music in unique ways.

Laguna Live! offered a free Zoom class for seniors with chamber music rising stars; free live streaming of Beth’s Tuesdays, a singer-songwriter showcase; prerecorded musicians at the Laguna Art Museum for free access any time as well as a fun educational segment on the different instruments for students and adults; presented musicians at the Promenade last summer (free); live streamed seven free jazz sessions; and had two ticketed drive-in concerts.

Laguna Live! stage

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Stacia Stabler

Laguna Live! presented The Miskey Mountain Boys at the Festival of Arts last week

As caution continues in the 2021-22 year, Laguna Live! is presenting two concerts at the Festival of Arts grounds (free with Festival admission) and have agreed to bring musicians back to the Promenade. The organization plans to continue some of its new endeavors and make room for people to enjoy them in person as well as via live streaming and/or Zoom. The plan is to have an indoor concert in September and then resume the indoor cabaret jazz and benefit concerts in January. Laguna Live! continues to reach out to the Boys & Girls Club and the schools.

For more information on Laguna Live!, visit www.lagunalive.org.

 

