 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Gallery Q at the Susi Q reopens 080321

Gallery Q at the Susi Q reopens and calls for artists for Harmonious Diversity exhibit

Gallery Q is excited to announce its first in-person exhibit of 2021, Harmonious Diversity. Orange County artists of all ages are invited to “let their imagination be their inspiration” and submit their artwork to Gallery Q on Wednesday, Aug 18 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30- 6:30pm.

“We’re delighted to reopen after months of being closed and eager to celebrate our local artist community,” said Judy Baker, Gallery Q’s Arts Coordinator. “While concerns of COVID do continue, recommended safety precautions and building protocol will be observed.”

Gallery Q Sabra

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sabra Lande, “Untitled”

Mediums accepted for this exhibition include collage, paintings, drawings, mixed media, digital art, photographs, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, mosaics, relief, or ceramics. There is an entry fee of $25 for the first piece, additional entries are $5 each with a limit of two. Scholarships are available to individuals 65+ on a limited income. Visit the Susi Q front desk (380 Third St) or download the guideline and application form here. 

A free Artist’s Reception with light refreshments will take place on the Susi Q Senior Center’s patio on Friday, Aug 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Susi Q Executive Director Nadia Babayi adds, “This special exhibit has been made possible through the generous underwriting of Carla and Jeff Meberg. We are grateful for their gift.”

Gallery Q Gretchen

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Gretchen Shannon, “Handwoven”

The exhibit will be on display from August 25 through October 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Many of the art pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists in Orange County. 

For more information, visit www.thesusiq.org or call (949) 715-8106.

 

