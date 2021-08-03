Helping Hands From the Homeless 080321

Helping Hands From the Homeless collaboration wants to bring new narrative to city

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Pastor Don Sciortino of Net-Works Laguna has collaborated with Slade Carlton of Methodist Church, Jason Hanck of Little Church by the Sea, and Laguna Beach Police Department’s Outreach Officers Brian Griep and Zack Martinez to bring the homeless – and residents – together at beach and city cleanups. Their focus is on Main Beach and the alley on Forest Ave.

Last Wednesday at 9 a.m., a group of 20-30 folks worked together to rid the beach of trash – face masks, wipes, plastic cups, plastic water bottles, and other items – during a one-hour sweep of the area. This is the third cleanup they’ve organized.

“About two months ago, Officer Brian approached me to partner with him and Officer Zack to get the homeless to help with beach and city cleanup,” says Sciortino. “We met and agreed to connect this to our existing work incentive Helping Hands From the Homeless. I had a few leaders from the Methodist Church and the Church at the Sea as well as Jayne (Herring) from KX FM who want to be partners.”

Bringing residents and homeless together

“Homeless are part of our community and the perception of the community is that they’re not participating,” says Officer Griep. “This will provide an example for people in town. We see the homeless as different, but it doesn’t mean we can’t all work together for a common purpose.”

Steve Dixon, who has been at every cleanup, is “just a plumber in town.”

It was Stephen Master’s first time helping. He just arrived here from Phoenix and immediately connected with Officer Martinez.

Brett has been here two times. Rick, who plays the guitar around town and is somewhat of a legend, has participated all three times.

Jeff Dash helped get the cleanup started and continues to keep it going.

Kira of Backpacks for Dignity, an organization she started that gives out backpacks filled with sundries, socks, etc., was here last time. (Follow @backpacksfordignity on Instagram)

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Don Sciortino

(L-R) Quentin “Q”, Slade Carlton from Methodist Church, Jason Hanck from Little Church by the Sea, Officer Zack Martinez, Jeff (part of Helping Hands From the Homeless), Officer Brian Griep, Pastor Don Sciortino, and Adrian (part of HHFTH)

Sciortino hopes this is a way to change the narrative in our community. Net-works is constantly looking for ways to accomplish this end. “We are all people with the same vision. We want to bring a new message to get homeless people and residents working together to clean up and get to know each other,” he says. “We meet here and go to the downtown areas and beach to pick up trash. We provide donuts, fruit, and coffee, and bags, gloves, and pickers. We meet back here in an hour.”

According to Sciortino, this summer has been a trial. “It’s been great. We’ve been doing it on Wednesday because it’s not an invasive time. We want to appeal to families – to provide a safe means to serve the homeless and the community. We welcome any collaboration from the city. Brian is such an amazing guy. He is a true police officer. He comes to the church every Sunday when we have the breakfasts.”

A complicated problem

Slade Carlton of Methodist Church attended with his two daughters Olivia and Zoe. In the spring, they did a program providing 100 backpacks for the homeless.

Olivia, a senior at LBHS, has been here three times, and this is Zoe’s second time. She just graduated from LBHS and will go to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall.

“This cleanup was one of the many ways our church has reached out to the homeless community in Laguna Beach to help those in need by meeting them where they are rather than waiting for them to come to us,” says Olivia.

“Homelessness is a complicated problem,” says Carlton, who helps organize the cleanups. “There are a lot of pieces. We look for ways to creatively communicate and help solve the problem.”

Quentin or “Q”, who is friends with the owner of The Orange Inn, secured $50 gift cards (for $10) for the homeless people who volunteer to clean up. Quentin travels from Costa Mesa where he is now living.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Don Sciortino

Lauren from T-Shirt Company provided the shirts

Outreach Officers

Officer Griep says, “Officer Martinez truly ‘walks the city’ on foot, putting in miles every day to keep in touch with the homeless population. Outreach involves constant personal contact for three to four days a week, doing assessments and talking about available resources. There is ongoing personal assessment, helping with social security, employment, disability, mentoring, and connecting them with resources.

Griep says, “I have expectations, and I’ll bend over backwards if they’re helping themselves. This provides an opportunity for the homeless to give back to the community who has given them much. By helping to keep it clean, they take pride in the park where some of them set up during the day.” says Officer Griep. “Within the group, it’s positive peer pressure, and they hold each other accountable. We thank volunteers and encourage friends to bring one or two people with them next time.”

A group effort

“This is a group effort. We’re trying to create a relationship between residents and the homeless to ease tension. We want to encourage people to come out. We’re naturally fearful of the unknown – we see people and make assumptions and they are not always correct.”

Hanck of Methodist Church explains his part in the collaboration, “We’re looking at the big picture. We want unity and love, not fear.”

Officer Griep, who says he always wanted to be of service, has been a police officer for 20 years, with the LBPD for five years and an outreach officer for two years in November. “Maybe they’ve made bad choices, some people need a leg up to help them make better choices.”

During his time walking around the city, Martinez gets to know individuals by name, and learns their intimate details, so there is a level of respect. There’s better behavior when there’s a relationship.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Don Sciortino

Scanning the area for trash

“If we treat them like people, they react positively to it. If they interact with the police, it provides an example of how to behave,” Griep says. “They want people to like them and not hate them. They’re constantly getting negative reactions. If it helps one person, gives one person confidence, it’s worth it, but we can’t help if they aren’t trying.”

Griep further explains the problem of something as simple as getting an identification card. “Many times, it’s lost or stolen. They have no transportation to get to the DMV, and no phone to make an appointment. Without identification, they can’t get into programs. That is the first barrier.”

To facilitate this problem, Griep set up a program with the Laguna Hills DMV to allow him to bypass the lines. So, on Tuesdays, he takes up to two people to the DMV to get their identification cards, which they receive in a few weeks.

Other tools in the toolbox

According to Griep, “Sometimes it takes two three or more times to interact until they feel comfortable with the police. It takes a long time to build trust. It doesn’t happen over a period of a few weeks, sometimes it’s on the tenth, eleventh, or twelfth time that someone realizes we’re not so bad after all, and we want to help. However, one solution doesn’t work for everyone. It’s a process. We don’t write them off.”

Outreach has a system in place if someone wants to go home – Project Homecoming.

“If they want to be reunited with family, we facilitate that,” he says. “It happens approximately two dozen times a year. We find out what state they’re in, take them to Don for clothes from the thrift shop, then to ASL to shower and get cleaned up, and supply road snacks for the bus or train trip.”

Just like the rest of the country, every day Laguna gets new people and some leave, Griep says.

Sciortino and his organizers hope for more citywide collaboration and possibly corporate sponsors.

After September 11, every second and fourth Saturday, the group will meet to clean up from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information on Helping Hands From the Homeless, go to www.net-workslb.org.