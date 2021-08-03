NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Sustainability and creativity are the front seat drivers 080321

Sustainability and creativity are the front seat drivers for the FOA and Volvo Cars partnership

This summer, Volvo Cars is putting environmental sustainability and creativity in the driver’s seat at the popular Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach.

“Ever since our founding in 1927, Volvo Cars has been designing cars that put people first. We believe the Volvo lifestyle is about so much more than your vehicle. We are particularly pleased to help the Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters bring back art, design, and a reimagined look at sustainability in 2021 and we proudly support their mission of art education and design,” said Aleck Brownstein, Sales and Marketing Director, Volvo Cars Western Region.

Sustainability vehicle

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Volvo’s first pure electric compact SUV, a 2021 XC40 Recharge, displayed near the front entrance

Festival and Pageant patrons will have the opportunity to discover Volvo’s first pure electric compact SUV, a 2021 XC40 Recharge, displayed near the front entrance of the art show. Not only is it designed for a smooth driving experience, but also to reduce environmental impact, including by sustainable materials.

If Festival goers like what they see, they may enter an opportunity drawing for a chance to win a 2021 XC40 Recharge, valued at $60,690. The winner will be able to design and personalize their Volvo, including choosing the vehicle color. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. On Saturday, Aug 28, the lucky winning ticket will be pulled during the Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit. Volvo donated the vehicle in support of the nonprofit Festival of Arts’ mission; proceeds will go to art education programming.

Sustainability mural

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A future imagined by artist Yazmany Arboleda

“We are grateful for Volvo’s partnership, especially after the financial challenges we faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” shared David Perry, Festival of Arts President. “We applaud Volvo for setting a goal of only producing and selling fully electric vehicles by 2030.” 

Volvo is also providing complimentary EV charging for the ChargePoint chargers installed by the City of Laguna Beach and located in City parking lot #11 across the street from the Festival grounds. “Volvo supports drivers who already embrace an electric vehicle lifestyle for a more carbon neutral future and the City of Laguna Beach for having the foresight to invest in a charging infrastructure for their residents,” added Brownstein.

Also on display at the Festival of Arts is a mural by renowned Brooklyn artist and architect Yazmany Arboleda, who imagines a vision of what a more sustainable Laguna Beach could be in 2030. Commissioned by Volvo, the mural is just a small example of the car company’s commitment to supporting the arts and encouraging creativity and sustainability.

“For generations, the arts have served as catalysts for important conversations, inspiring cultural and social movements. Volvo understands that and believes its focus on environmental sustainability will lead to beneficial and progressive change,” concluded Perry.

For more information on the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters, visit www.foapom.com.

For more information on Volvo Car USA LLC, visit www.volvocars.com/us.

 

