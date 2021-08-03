NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 62  |  August 3, 2021

Laguna Live! announces upcoming 080321

Laguna Live! announces upcoming in-person events

There are just a few seats left for Laguna Live!’s Beth’s Tuesdays today, August 3, with legendary Jack Tempchin and funkster Alfred Johnson. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Laguna Live Jack

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jack Tempchin to perform tonight for Beth’s Tuesdays

The show can also be viewed virtually, starting at 7 p.m. on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook page, YouTube channel, CreativeXchange, or at www.lagunalive.org after the concert. 

Laguna Live Alfred

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Alfred Johnson will also perform this evening at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center 

On Wednesday, Aug 11, Laguna Live! is back on Forest Avenue Promenade, with Carol Roman from 5:30-7 p.m. An accomplished pianist, educator, director, and composer, Carol has directed and played for musical theater shows throughout the greater Los Angeles area. She has released four CDs, including her own original music, which she orchestrated and arranged. Her latest single, “Hidden from View,” recently aired on KJAZZ. 

Laguna Live group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bijon Watson and the Latin Jazz Syndicate return to the stage September 23 

On Thursday, Sept 23, Laguna Live!’s much missed Jazz returns to the Woman’s Club with Bijon Watson and the Latin Jazz Syndicate featuring Cuban vocalist Adonis Puentes. The concert is from 5:30-7 p.m. with no intermission. There will be a cocktail hour prior to the concert with drinks offered by the Wine Gallery. 

Laguna Live Puentes

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cuban vocalist Adonis Puentes to join the stage on September 23 

Seating is limited and will be theater style in order to have comfortable social distancing. Tickets are $30 and will go on sale to Laguna Live! members first on August 3 and to the public on August 10. 

For more information on all upcoming events, visit www.lagunalive.org.

 

