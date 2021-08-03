NewLeftHeader

 August 3, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club announces August 19 speaker Shohreh Dupuis

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce its August 19 speaker, Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m., hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Dupuis will discuss her top priorities as City Manager, including listening to and collaborating with all the voices in our community through meetings with various organizations in town and via one-on-one conversations with business owners, residents, and staff.

Dupuis will also discuss a series of comprehensive engagement and satisfaction surveys to include our business community, residents, and entire City staff. The results of these surveys will be presented to the City Council at a future strategic planning session so they can set goals and objectives to pursue over the next five years. 

Shohreh Dupuis is a demonstrated leader with over 30 years of experience in municipal government in Orange County, has a strong understanding of public agency administration and finance, along with leadership skills and a big-picture perspective to successfully manage and operate the activities of a city. 

Since joining the City of Laguna Beach in 2016, Dupuis has played a critical role in the City’s response to the coronavirus, development of the Laguna Beach CARES program that provided grant funding to the community, and subsequent resiliency efforts such as the Forest Promenade and working with the festivals to resume their programs safely. 

Dupuis has led key City Council projects and programs such as the Village Entrance Project, development of the Wildfire Safety and Mitigation Plan, the resident-serving Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan, citywide transit and parking programs, and numerous other City Council priorities including a recent ban on single-use plastics in Laguna Beach. 

Prior to joining the City, Dupuis held management level positions at the Cities of Irvine and Anaheim, the consulting firm of Parsons Brinckerhoff, the Orange County Transportation Authority, and County of Orange. Dupuis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, Irvine.

Dupuis is also the recipient of several awards for her dedication to teamwork, customer service, and outstanding performance, and has been recognized as the Woman of the Year for her contributions to the transportation industry in Orange County and was recently recognized as a leader by the National Iranian American Women’s Foundation. 

Dupuis immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1984 and her greatest pride is her daughter Sunnyjoy, who is a Doctoral student in microbiology at the University of California, Berkeley. Shohreh and her husband Farzad live in South Laguna.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The group meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities, and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The LBBC’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that its members are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The August 19 meeting will be hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome! The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. 

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

