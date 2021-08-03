Laguna Board of REALTORS® donates 55 pounds of fruit and vegetables to Laguna Food Pantry

Members of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) recently donated 55 pounds of homegrown fruit and vegetables from their gardens to the Laguna Food Pantry in support of its efforts to give back to the community.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tracy Lineback, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, loves donating from her “Lemon Giving Tree”

Bags of lemons, unusual lemon cucumbers, tomatoes, kumquats, grapes, oranges, and apples were delivered to the Pantry, which gladly accepts locally homegrown fruits and vegetables. It is a treat that their shoppers really enjoy.

In August, the LBOR members will be donating dry goods from the Food Pantry’s “Big 7” need list, which includes cereal, peanut butter, pasta, rice, beans, and soup. LBOR is also working with the Pantry to coordinate a volunteer day to help stock their shelves in the coming months.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jesse Brossa, Surterre Properties, proudly shows off his homegrown mega bunch of grapes and delicious apples

The Laguna Food Pantry, which serves more than 800 families a week, believes no one should go hungry. Their mission is to collect and distribute free, fresh, and nutritious groceries to people in need.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invites community to join the Ziomek Challenge

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has one main goal – to help young people thrive. To support its mission, Joe Ziomek has invested $100,000 as a challenge gift for social impact promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and access, establishing the Ziomek I.D.E.A initiative.

Alumnus Joe Ziomek, who recently retired from a busy financial advisor role, has had time to contemplate how the Club’s programs and leadership shaped his life perspective, enhanced his self-esteem, and provided inspiration which led to his business success.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Joe Ziomek and Gwen Basemen

“I knew I wanted to leave a legacy in Laguna Beach. A community that has so much and has given so much to me.” Ziomek notes. “I not only want to share with those that are less fortunate but inspire others to do the same. What better way to do that than to give to the youth organization that had the biggest impact on my life and have them carry on my life’s work.”

Joe Ziomek’s legacy investment is for the future of young people who face systemic obstacles beyond their control. In alignment with Laguna Beach’s quest for unity and diversity, leaders like Joe Ziomek have partnered with other local entities to support students in Laguna Beach and its surrounding lower-income communities.

“There are huge deficits in financial literacy among communities not only across the U.S. but just here, in south Orange County. To have equity you must have financial education. This education is not equally distributed nor accessible for many.” Ziomek passionately explains. “When I learned the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach was expanding to serve the Saddleback Valley community, it was serendipitous. This is when the Ziomek I.D.E.A. Initiative was born.”

Funding will be provided to Saddleback Valley communities to serve children and families who are experiencing economic challenges, food insecurity, unstable housing, health disparities, education gaps, gang violence, discrimination, and racism.

Additionally, some funding will be directed to promote integration between Title 1 School students in other areas with Laguna Beach teens.

It is Ziomek’s hope that his gift will inspire others to invest in our future generations through the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, whose programming helps to even the playing field for underserved youth.

To maximize the gift match, the Club is now challenged to raise $100,000 from local partners to this I.D.E.A. Initiative.

Although Ziomek feels grateful for the many luxuries and financial abundance is his life, he realizes that beautiful homes, travel, and material objects mean little in comparison to helping others – especially our future generations. In partnership with the Club, he is dedicated to helping ensure safety, health, dignity, and equity for every child.

Together, the community can help break down barriers and inspire hope so all children may develop the resiliency required to be their best and thrive. All citizens positioned to help are invited to join in this effort.

To get involved, contact Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg at micheleh@bgclaguna.org or (949) 715-7918.

Nominate a Laguna Playhouse legend!

Stu News is partnering with Laguna Playhouse to help recognize Laguna Playhouse Legends. In honor of the Playhouse’s 100th Anniversary, the Playhouse has been honoring those people who have made significant contributions.

Today we recognize the Management and Artistic teams, as well as those behind the scenes who have kept the theatre running – including Hap Graham and Doug Rowe, who both served in various Managing and Artistic Director positions twice.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Wally Ziegler

Doug remained the Artistic Director through the 1990s, when he was replaced by Andy Barnicle, who partnered with Richard Stein and Karen Wood, who each served as the Executive Directors.

Behind the scenes, Jody Upham Billings, Connie Morthland, Marthella Randall, Miki Young, and Lila Zali each made significant contributions to the Playhouse’s day-to-day operations.

And a special shout out to everyone’s favorite House Manager, Wally Ziegler (and his pup Tamzin), who have been heading the Front of House for over 30 years!

Find out who else has been recognized at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/about-us/laguna-legends/ and let Laguna Playhouse know you want to see recognized. And check back next week as we highlight some more Laguna Playhouse Legends.

Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival returns to town October 2021

After over a year without large events, nonprofit organizations KX FM and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the return of The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be held Thursday, Oct 14, 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets went on sale June 4 at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com. More than 40 local restaurants and award-winning chefs will showcase their most popular menu items, signature recipes, and specialty dishes, and live music will be performed at the Festival of Arts grounds. The event is open to both locals and visitors. It will include a silent auction and a competition between participating restaurants and chefs.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2019 Taste of Laguna fun with The Cliff

The 2021 event will be the second time combining the Chamber’s The Taste of Laguna with the annual concert hosted by KX FM. Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the return of The Taste embraces a growing figurative and literal appetite for food, music, and community togetherness that promises not to disappoint.

KX FM broadcasts from Pacific Coast Highway on 104.7 FM and streams to audiences around the world at www.kxfmradio.org or via the KX FM app. KX FM is the home of generational alt-rock, as well as an eclectic mix of music, informative talk, and local entertainment. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the community of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration, and helping members grow their business.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Nancy Pooley, Dave Csira, Stacia Stabler, and Suzanne Taylor

Both nonprofit organizations boast new female leadership this year with decades of combined event production experience. Chamber President and CEO Sandy Morales previously produced The Taste of Anaheim for 10 years while working for the Anaheim Chamber. “We are excited to bring back The Taste to our community, showcasing our amazing restaurants here in Laguna Beach! Partnering with KX FM has only enhanced this annual event with live music and dancing, and we plan to show everyone a good time,” said Morales.

KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek is excited for the uniqueness of 2021’s event. “We have such a diverse community of restaurants here in Laguna Beach that allows The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival to be unique each and every year. This year we decided to take a global approach to The Taste of Laguna Food & Music Festival since so many of us have been unable to travel. We are able to showcase the diversity of the restaurants that are in Laguna Beach and pair them with music that compliments the cuisine. This way you can feel transported as you eat delicious food without ever leaving Laguna,” Hayek said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wine Gallery sharing tasty treats in 2019

General admission tickets are $85 with entrance at 6 p.m. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150, which includes one-hour early entry (5 p.m.), two drink tickets, a private bar, and lounge area. Food is included in the ticket price. Drink tickets will be available for purchase inside festival grounds, with several bar locations throughout the event.

More information and tickets can be found at www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.