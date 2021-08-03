Pilot program for on-demand neighborhood trolley 080321

Pilot program for on-demand neighborhood trolley service rolls out this fall

By SARA HALL

New van trolleys will soon be servicing specific neighborhoods on demand following a unanimous City Council decision last week.

On Tuesday, July 27, council voted 5-0 in support of an on-demand neighborhood transit pilot program on the three former neighborhood trolley routes beginning in the fall. There was also agreement on the dais on Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf’s suggestion to add bike racks to the vehicles if it’s in the budget.

Council members had some clarification questions and general comments, but overall, strongly supported the pilot program.

“This is really going to change the quality of life for a lot of people in Laguna,” for the better, commented Councilmember Toni Iseman.

On-demand services have been growing in popularity where transit services are needed, but the city lacks the demand to operate a more regular basis on a fixed route, explained Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Litschi.

In March, council directed city staff to present a pilot program for an on-demand residential transit service that would replace hourly trolley service on three neighborhood routes.

The new service will utilize smaller, more maneuverable vehicles traveling along the three former neighborhood trolley routes (Top of the World, Arch Beach Heights, and Bluebird Canyon), and will allow residents to request a free ride via an app or by phone, with an average wait time of 15 to 20 minutes for the shared-ride service.

The primary goal is to get residents on those three routes to the downtown neighborhood, Litschi said.

The budget for fiscal year 2021-22 includes $753,000 for neighborhood transit services, including the proposed on-demand program, as well as weekday coastal trolley service.

Hours will be: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Council declined including the Sunday option.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The service map for the on-demand neighborhood trolley pilot program

Mayor Bob Whalen suggested starting the service without the Sunday schedule and adding it if needed. Starting slow and ramping up would be prudent, staff agreed.

Staff is hoping to start app development and testing next month with the goal of vehicle delivery in September and launching an extensive media/marketing and community education campaign.

There would be some beta testing with a small sample of residents in late September to mid-October to ensure the service operated seamlessly before the larger rollout.

Staff plans to return in March with an update on the pilot program performance and recommendations for summer 2022.

Downtown destinations, including shopping and dining establishments, and the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center, will still be served.

“Depending on ridership demand and budget, the on-demand program could be expanded in the future phases to provide service into neighborhoods in North and South Laguna,” the staff report reads.

Although it’s not proposed as a “curb-to-curb” model (pick-up/drop-off transportation anywhere within a large set geographic location), it could potentially expand into that type of program, staff noted. They can easily expand based on demand, Litschi said.

They don’t expect 10 or 15 people on an individual vehicle all at once, he noted. On-demand typically have three or four riders per trip, depending on the time of day.

The extended suspension of trolley service (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and the transition to a new contract operator provides an opportunity for the city to implement the changes, staff noted.

Litschi provided some background on what led up to this point. The city of Laguna Beach providing year-round transit options is pretty unique compared to other Orange County cities, he said.

The on-demand pilot program comes after those three routes failed to fill the trolley to the required levels. At just seven boardings per hour on average in summer 2019, there were significantly less riders compared to the busy trolleys operating on Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road, which averaged nearly 40 boardings per hour in the same timeframe.

“Despite multiple marketing campaigns and service adjustments over the past several years, ridership on the three neighborhood routes has remained low, consistently falling below the minimum threshold of 10 boardings per hour established by the city and the Orange County Transportation Authority,” the staff report reads.

Council approved revised off-season service hours for the neighborhood trolleys in October 2019, but ridership remained less than 10 boardings per hour.

In early 2020, staff conducted a series of community listening sessions and distributed a survey (more than 400 responses were collected) to gather feedback.

For one reason or another, the service and design did not work for them, Litschi explained.

Based on the survey results, residents reported that they would use the trolley more often if it operated more frequently, if service were more reliable, and if service hours were extended.

According to city staff, most said they were traveling from the neighborhoods to downtown and wanted to see the service operate every 20 to 30 minutes (instead of hourly). Residents also recommended the smaller vehicles and favored the on-demand service.

Residents will use a mobile app to request a ride, select their preferred pick-up and drop-off location along the routes, and track the vehicle’s progress similar to ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Those without access to a smartphone can request a ride via phone by calling the city’s transit dispatch line.

Once a request is submitted, a driver is dispatched using GPS, and wait times are reduced by grouping ride requests on similar routes. Average wait times are expected to be between 15 and 20 minutes.

The technology would integrate both the on-demand and current trolley service together on one app, Litschi said.

On Tuesday, there was some discussion about the rule that passengers under 13 will need to be accompanied by an adult. Staff noted that the age limit is based on best practices in the industry.

LAZ Parking, the city’s new trolley contractor, will provide the transit service while DoubleMap/TransLoc, the same vendor used for trolley dispatching and tracking, will provide the software for the app.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The type of vehicles the city is looking to use for its on-demand service

LAZ will own and maintain the four vehicles: Two hybrid minivans (nine passengers each), one minivan with a wheelchair lift (and four other seats), and one larger Ford transit van (seating for 15).

The vehicles will be wrapped in a scheme that will mirror the current trolleys, Litschi said.

There are some delays in new vehicle manufacturing due to COVID-19, so the choice in the vehicles may depend on availability, Litschi explained. Staff is hoping the vans will be hybrid vehicles.

During public comment, Judie Mancuso asked the council to hold off until the city can get zero emissions in vehicles for the neighborhoods.

“Hybrid should be the rock bottom but bringing gas combustion engines into the neighborhood should be an absolute no-go,” Mancuso said.

She also said the app has been unreliable in the past, that Sundays should not be included, and that the city does not need to duplicate bus service for kids.

The only other public speaker, Elizabeth McGhee, said she is a longtime trolley rider and supported the on-demand service.